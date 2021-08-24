National Curb Appeal Month Checklist for Homeowners - On the House

Looking for a way to increase the value of your home? Whether you want to enhance your home’s beauty for your long-term enjoyment or boost the value of your home to put it on the market, it’s important to keep curb appeal top of mind.

That’s because first impressions count. Indeed, curb appeal accounts for up to 7% of home value, according to research conducted at the University of Texas at Arlington. It’s also the first thing people see when they visit your home, whether those folks are prospective home buyers or friends and family. During National Curb Appeal Month in August, let this checklist be your guide to beautifying your home’s exterior:

Project #1 – Raise the Roof

Work your way from top to bottom of your house, taking into consideration that the roof is one of the most prominent features of your home exterior. If it’s time to replace your roof, be sure you’re investing in a product that’s impact- and fire-resistant, as well as resistant to fading, rotting, cracks and insects. The good news is that you don’t need to compromise beauty to get this level of long-term durability. To capture the authentic look of real cedar shake while getting the high-performance benefits of composite materials, consider upgrading with the Select Shake composite tiles from DaVinci Roofscapes, which come in 11 color blends for a finished multi-width look. The brand also offers a Lifetime Limited Warranty, giving you peace of mind.

Project #2 – Beautify your Entry Door

Upgrading your entry door handle is like icing a cake: it adds a special finishing touch to your home and makes a great first impression. Step up your style with Delaney Hardware’s premium Bravura designer collection. Made of solid forged brass, the pieces in this line provide timeless sophistication and craftsmanship that can’t be duplicated. Available in a variety of styles, from an elegant farmhouse design to a sleek modern handleset, you can customize your hardware with one of several finishes: aged bronze, aged pewter, oil rubbed bronze, polished chrome, satin brass, or satin nickel.

Project #3 – Create a Perfect Pathway

Are your front walkway and steps riddled with hairline cracks and minor flaws, or are they simply drab? Revitalize them completely with a real stone coating. The Terrazzo line from Daich Coatings offers the beauty of real granite in six colors, and can be applied to concrete, masonry, linoleum, vinyl and tile surfaces. Tested for water, salt, chemical, impact and abrasion resistance, this long-lasting stone coating is easy to apply, easy to clean and works in any environment. Though it creates a surface that’s naturally slip-resistant, it’s a good idea to apply TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer on top for added safety in both wet and dry conditions.

4. Stock your Tool Shed Wisely

Stepping up your curb appeal is simple when you have the right tools on hand. Battery-powered outdoor products enable you to tackle all your routine chores quickly and easily. For tasks ranging from mowing the lawn and trimming bushes to blowing leaves, consider stocking your toolshed with RYOBI Outdoor Products. The 40-volt lineup includes 50 cordless outdoor products that share the same battery. Since they’re battery-powered, the products are quieter and require no mixing of gas and oil, no maintenance, and no hassle starting, delivering maximum cordless convenience.