On-Trend Metal Panel System Stairs - On the House

In response to increased interest and demand from builders, L. J. Smith® Stair Systems now offers nationwide availability of the Metal Panel System in the company’s popular Linear Collection. The modern-style pre-assembled panels can now be found from coast-to-coast for both residential and commercial projects.

“Following our success on the West Coast, our Metal Panel System is now stocked and available for fast nationwide distribution,” says Craig Kurtz, president of L.J. Smith Stair Systems. “To assure availability, the Metal Panel System will be sold through our normal distribution network and distributor partners including the Novo Building Product Companies of Empire Moulding & Millwork and Southwest Moulding & Millwork.

“We’re going for widespread distribution since the clean ‘welded’ appearance of the metal panels has quickly gained traction with builders and homeowners across the country. The modern on-trend look sets this stairway system apart from traditional stair systems.”

Easy, Speedy Installation

The pre-assembled panels in the Linear Collection Metal Panel System do not require installation by a specialized stair builder; trim carpenters can easily install the system. The modular system includes fast-install spacer newels, panel posts, square nose designed treads and handrails.

Linear Metal Panels are pre-built to fit and only require a few screw holes drilled for installation. A special easy-install feature of the system is that no glue is needed, no sanding, no code issues, no drilling of baluster holes, no marking and or cutting to fit. Plus, every rake and level panel is predrilled on the top rung and comes with screws for easy attachment to the handrail. Screws are also included for the bottom of each panel for flush mount or curb wall installations.

“This unique stairway system features a simplified installation process for open tread stairways, kneewall stairways and level run applications,” says Kurtz. “The seven-level run panels are available to meet rail heights of three different sizes with five-rake panel widths available.”

Installation Time/Expense Cut in Half

Made in the U.S.A., the Metal Panel System comes with Low Sheen Black as a standard finish. Additional powder-coated and Pantone® paint colors can be ordered so that the rail system complements the home or commercial interior. Square nosed treads, landing treads, false tread kits, handrail and handrail fitting options come in Red Oak and Hard Maple to create a clean, refined look for the stair system.

One of the most popular aspects of the handrails with the Metal Panel System is to end in a graceful waterfall. The flowing handrail ends at the floor, complementing contemporary and urban design settings.

“Along with the elegance of the Metal Panel System, the speed with which it can be installed is impressive,” says Kurtz. “Early on we did some cost comparisons. We have received market feedback confirming this system can take half the installation time and finishing expense when compared to a traditional stairway system. As if the sheer appearance of the Metal Panel System wasn’t enough to turn heads, the cost savings and installation speed are certainly remarkable.”