Metal Panel Stair Systems- Drees Homes - On the House

When Drees Homes decided to participate in the 2020 Parade of Homes in Durham, Orange and Chatham (N.C.) Counties, they wanted to make a big impression. What was needed was a “stand out stairway” inside the 3,619-square foot home.

The Drees team started where they usually do when needing solid product advice — with their supplier, BMC. That’s how the custom builder ended up installing a combination iron panel system with a wood railing not just in their Parade of Homes entry, but also in their model home as an upgrade option.

“We supply moulding and trim products, including L.J. Smith® Stair Systems, for about 150 Drees homes every year,” says Brian Peebles, senior outside sales representative with BMC out of Raleigh, N.C. “Our relationship goes back nearly 20 years. They rely on us for top quality products. And we rely on L.J. Smith for many of those key products.”

Staying on top of industry trends, the experts at L.J. Smith recently introduced the Metal Panel System in the company’s Linear Collection. The stylish rail systems offer the newest look in modern stairway design and feature pre-assembled panels for ease and speed of installation.

Stairway Success

The Vanderburgh model displayed in the parade of homes is located in the Hensley subdivision in Holly Springs, N.C. The home features five bedrooms, a screened-in deck, game room and other amenities. The open living plan for the main level is connected to the second floor via the expansive metal panel stairway system.

“We rely on BMC and L.J. Smith for our outstanding stairway systems,” says Bradley Weekley, operations manager out of Raleigh, N.C. for Drees Homes. “In recent years we’re definitely seeing the trend of matching up metals with woods gaining in popularity in stair systems.

“At Hensley, homebuyers have four options to choose from when it comes to a rail system, iron patterns and oak handrails. The combination of the iron and wood makes a stand-out statement in the home.”

According to Weekley, homeowners can visit the Drees Home Design Center online and in person to gain ideas of how to customize their new homes. “Whether it’s in our Hensley community or any of the other 13 Drees Homes communities throughout the Raleigh area, we want homeowners to have the ultimate experience of selecting the products that most match their style.”

Trendy Metal Panel Systems

The Metal Panel System in L.J. Smith’s Linear Collection was recently introduced nationwide by the leading stairway manufacturer.

“This stairway system boasts a ‘welded’ look that complements most modern or urban decors,” says Craig Kurtz, president of L.J. Smith Stair Systems. “It’s an eye-catching stairway system and we’re proud that Drees Homes finds it complements their beautiful home designs.”

The Metal Panel System comes with Low Sheen Black as a standard finish. Additional powder-coated and Pantone® paint colors can be ordered so that the rail system complements the home interior. Handrail options come in Red Oak and Hard Maple to create a clean, refined look for the stair system.

L.J. Smith products — including wooden and ornamental iron balusters, stainless steel cable and tube infills, metal panels, newel posts, hand rails and accessories — are all defined by their unique designs, uncompromised durability and good looks.