Message to Aging Americans: Protect Your Hands - On the House

As an important aspect of Healthy Aging® Month in September, Scepter® reminds consumers to re-evaluate the products they use around the home. Seeking out easy-to-open and simple-to-use products can relieve the pressure and strain on aging wrists and hands.

“As we grow older, we need to look for products that are more ergonomically comfortable,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter. “The addition of electric jar openers and can openers to the kitchen, grab bars in bathrooms, and extension reach tools all around the house makes aging an easier task.”

Easing Up Outdoors

For homeowners who are actively involved in outdoor yard work using gas-powered tools, Marshall recommends the easy-to-operate Scepter® SmartControl™ fuel containers.

“SmartControl containers were designed for comfortable operation,” says Marshall. “Our award-winning containers are ideal for people of all ages. The ‘squeezing action’ required to use the Scepter container is much easier than twisting a spout or holding down a button on other types of fuel containers.”

With a single motion, the user simply presses the lever up on the SmartControl container to unlock the child safety feature. Then, with the palm of the hand the person squeezes the large button. The first squeeze is done when upright to vent the container. Next, the nozzle gets placed over the tank. A second gentle squeeze allows users to pour just the right amount of fuel.

Whether fueling up leaf blowers, generators or weed whackers, SmartControl containers — available in 1-, 2- and 5-gallon sizes — are a smart option for people of all ages. The 5-gallon gas container also comes with a rear handle for easy balancing and operation.

Find Your Passion

“We should never count energetic seniors as ‘down and out’ from life’s activities,” says Marshall. “Instead, they’re fueling their passions of boating, motorcycling, jet skiing and other activities. The key is to do this as safely as possible. That’s where the SmartControl containers come into play.”

The rugged Scepter containers are Made in North America of safe high-density polyethylene. The units are designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. Each product includes child safety locks and a flame mitigation device for added protection.

Recognized by This Old House magazine as a “Top 20 Best New Product of 2019” in the Lawn & Garden category, SmartControl containers are also the recipient of the “Best in Class” Award at the 2018 National Hardware Show. Visit scepter.com for more information.