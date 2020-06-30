“Made in USA Day” Spotlight: L.J. Smith® Stair Systems - On the House

On July 2, Made in the USA Day, few stair companies shine as brightly as L.J. Smith® Stair Systems. For 135 years, L.J. Smith has been making hand-crafted stairway system parts, pieces and full systems in our locations throughout America. Since 1885 the innovative company has developed new products, solutions and stylish rail systems for residential and commercial projects across America.

L.J. Smith History

Back in 1885 a gentleman named L.J. Smith began making staircases and stair parts in Pittsburgh, Pa. He moved his family to Conotton, Ohio in 1911 and continued his business as L.J. Smith and Son. There they created meticulously-crafted circular stairways for large homes throughout the south.

Following the death of L.J. Smith in 1942, the company continued to thrive under the leadership of his son. In 1977 the Smith family sold the business. As demand for the sophisticated and more modern stair systems continued, the company moved into a larger manufacturing facility in Bowerston, Ohio in 1989.

Moving Forward

Since 1991 L.J. Smith has made many strategic acquisitions to stay on top of new stair system trends and bring people what they want.

The company now has four manufacturing and distribution locations (in Bowerston, Ohio; Corona, Calif.; Ball Ground, Ga.; and Puyallup, Wash.). Three additional distribution facilities are located in Salem, N.H.; Houston, Texas and West Valley City, Utah.

When NOVO Building Products purchased L.J. Smith in 2018, additional distribution locations — in Zeeland, Mich.; Chesapeake, Va.; Allentown, Penn.; Lakeland, Fla.; and Dallas, Texas — were added for the company’s products.

Made in the U.S.A.

With more than 200 employees nationwide, L.J. Smith covers every state. The company has a sales staff in or around every major metropolitan area across America.

“We’re the largest stair parts manufacturer in America,” says Craig Kurtz, president of L.J. Smith Stair Systems. “We have good, talented people in our company who do a great, consistent job.

“From the employees who produce our stairway components, to those who ship the product, to those who sell each stair system, this is an American operation with more than a century of strength and history.”

Here for Customers

L.J. Smith is the “one-stop shop” for everything needed to create a showpiece stairway. The company creates products that are “on trend” and crafted with unsurpassed strength and beauty.

In 1983 L.J. Smith introduced the “systems approach” of ordering stair parts. This allows people to get exactly the stair parts and pieces they desire, whether traditional, contemporary or modern.

L.J. Smith products — including wooden and ornamental iron balusters, stainless steel cable and tube infills, metal panels, newel posts, handrails and accessories — are all defined by their unique designs, uncompromised durability and good looks. For more information, visit ljsmith.com or call 740-269-2221.