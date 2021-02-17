Lowes Sells Daich Coatings Products - On the House

Lowe’s®, one of North America’s largest home improvement retailers, now offers a wide variety of real stone DIY products from Daich Coatings. Included in the online selection are real stone countertop kits, floor coatings, sealers and clear coats.

“Ordering our products on Lowes.com is easy and fast for anyone,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “Whether you’re looking to give new life to a worn out walkway or pool deck, or transform a kitchen countertop, our affordably-priced products provide long-lasting beauty and real stone finishes.” Some of the project kits now carried at Lowes.com include SpreadStone™ Countertop Finishing Kits, SpreadStone™ Decorative Concrete Resurfacing Kits and DaiHard® 100 Industrial Strength Epoxy Floor Coating Kits. Additional products available include TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer, SpreadRock® pre-mixed stone coatings, and RollerRock® rollable stone coating. Kits and products are available for home enhancement projects for both inside and outside the home, plus in commercial jobsite settings.

“These products are all created for DIY applications,” says Daich. “Adding stone finishes is a remarkably easy process that transforms surfaces from boring to beautiful. Our products help improve the attractiveness, functionality and safety of homes and commercial locations. They also provide contractors and remodeling professionals with new value-added improvements they can bring to their customers. “We’re exceptionally pleased to now offer Daich Coatings products through Lowes.com. They have joined The Home Depot®, Canadian Tire and Home Hardware in carrying our products online so that consumers and building industry professionals can quickly have access to these affordable and easy-to-apply coatings and sealers.”