Local experts Carey Brothers introduce Pittsburg youth to new career opportunities at Festool Roadshow - On the House

Pittsburg City Councilperson Merl Craft scheduled to attend

The Festool Roadshow, an educational tour promoting the trades and inspiring a new generation of workers, will be hosted by Pittsburg’s own Carey Brothers, stars of the nationally syndicated home improvement radio and multimedia program, “On The House,” on Friday, March 8. This dynamic career development and trade education event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Future Build Teaching Facility, located at 2555 Harbor Street in Pittsburg.

Festool, a premier manufacturer of high-quality power tools, established the Festool Roadshow to visit schools and raise awareness for education and skills development. During the event, the Pittsburg-based Carey Brothers and other well-known industry associations and brands will partner with community youth to inspire them with ways to launch successful careers in trade work such as carpentry, plumbing andconstruction. It will also offer training for educators, students and the general public.

The March 8 event is also scheduled to include a special appearance by Pittsburg City Councilperson Merl Craft, according to city officials.

“Many students in our community will not have the opportunity to obtain a college degree. James and I want to give back to our community with personal motivation to our youth for establishing rewarding career paths,” said Morris Carey of the Carey Brothers. “Once they see all the benefits and good pay that construction jobs offer, our youth will realize they too can have an opportunity for a vocation that will provide a good living. Developing a career is not just important for the individual, it is important for our community.”

According to Morris Carey, 6 million U.S. construction jobs went unfilled in the previous two years, an 80 percent increase from 2016. He said events like the Festool Roadshow are important, not just for student career development but for the local economy as well.

To learn more about the Festool Roadshow 2019 and the upcoming events please visit https://www.festoolusa.com/company/roadshow. For more information on the March 8, 2019 event call James Carey at 925-766-0189 or e-mail james@onthehouse.com.

About Festool

Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is known for its innovative, precision-engineered power tool solutions. Based in Lebanon, IN, Festool USA offers a comprehensive lineup of power tools and system accessories, designed to boost productivity through efficiency and high performance. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

About Future Build

Future Build utilizes the Home Builders Institute. PACT (Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training) Program designed by the AFL-CIO Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3) and PACT has been recognized as an outstanding tool to prepare workers for the construction industry. PACT integrates work-based learning with vocational and academic skills training. Successful graduates will show proficiency in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, painting & finishing, brick masonry, facilities maintenance, landscaping, weatherization, green building and solar and receive a HBI Certificate in Facilities Maintenance with Green Building Standard. Additional certificates are earned from the Laborer’s Training Program in OSHA 10, CPR/First Aid, Flagger, Traffic Control, Photovoltaic (Solar Theory & Installation).

Click to see a brochure on Future Build [PDF]