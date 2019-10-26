Show Notes: Leaf It Alone! - On the House

Have a yard full of leaves? Leaf it alone!

Read the show notes to learn why you should “leaf it alone,” and other fall yard and home tips and tricks.

Missed our live show? Don’t worry! Because we have a podcast of the show. It’s the same thing we aired on the radio, but ready for you whenever and wherever you are! Check it out here.

Leaf Those Leaves Alone!

Why You Might Not Want to Rake Your Lawn This Fall

An honest look at the pros and cons of raking your leaves, so you can determine how to best care for your lawn and keep it healthy all year long. Click here to learn more about

To Rake Or Not To Rake

The Disadvantages Of Raking Leaves

The Benefits Of Mulching Your Leaves

The Right Way to Mulch Your Leaves

We’re going on the road! Louisville, Kentucky and the Remodeling Show/Deck Expo – On The House with the Carey Brothers/CareyBrosPros is coming for you!

Sponsored by

Kitchen Countertops in 2019

The countertop is an essential component of the kitchen. It is where all the action takes place. But more than that, the countertop is the foundation of kitchen décor when doing a kitchen renovation. It bares the burden of setting the tone and feel of the space.

Quartz is here to stay

Quartz is here to stay Honed vs. Polished

Countertops With Character – Veining and Patterns

Learn more about them here:

Genius Quick Tips For Fall

Caulking Your Windows And Have Left Over Caulking:

Wine Cork Caulk Saver

Synthetic wine corks are great for sealing partially used tubes of caulk. Drill a 5/16-in. hole into the cork about 1 in. deep. The cork fits perfectly and makes an airtight seal.

Can’t Find The Light Switch In The Dark?

Luminous Light Switch

A dab of glow-in-the-dark paint means no more groping for the light switch in the dark. You can buy glow-in-the-dark paint at hardware stores and home centers.

Painting And You Need To Answer Your Phone?

Phone Shield

When you’re painting or gardening, keep your phone clean and dry by sealing it inside a zip-top bag. You can still work the buttons right through the bag.

Is you chair cushion slipping off your chair?

No-Slip Seat Cushions

The rubbery mesh designed to keep rugs from sliding works on chairs, too.

Got Car Trunk Overflow?

Trunk Bumpers

Keep a couple of sections of pipe insulation or pool noodles in your trunk to protect both the car’s paint and your oversized cargo.

No Lights, No Problem

Find a Flashlight

When the power goes out, you’ll be groping in the dark for a flashlight—unless you wrap one with glow-in-the-dark tape. The tape glows for about eight hours after exposure to light.

Got Electrical Leakage?

If your electrical bill is higher than it should be, more than one possible cause may be in play, and diagnostics can get confusing. There could be a malfunction in an appliance, or power could be flowing to ground through a bad connection. Your home also may have numerous phantom loads, power usage from electronics and other devices that continuously draw power even when they appear to be off. You can pinpoint major leaks by flipping breakers, but finding phantom loads calls for a different procedure using a device that measures power use at individual receptacles.

Turn off the main breaker at your home’s service panel (breaker box) and look at the electric meter. The meter should not be running — if it is, you have discovered the leak. It is somewhere between the power leads and the panel, and you need to have it fixed immediately. Call an electrician. Flip off all the breakers in the panel and turn on the main breaker. Go through the house, turn off all the light switches and unplug everything that’s plugged in, including all the major appliances. Some appliances, such as the stove and water heater, may be hardwired, so you can’t unplug them. Turn those appliances off or set them to their lowest settings. Check the meter again; it should be motionless. Turn on each breaker, one at a time, and check the meter each time you do. If it remains motionless, turn off that breaker and try the next one. Double-check the circuit if the meter starts to turn when you turn on a breaker. You should be able to get an idea of which lights, receptacles or devices it controls by looking at the label on the panel door. If you’re sure everything is unplugged, and all switches are off, there is an open connection in the circuit, possibly caused by degraded wire insulation. This is a dangerous condition; you should call an electrician. Watch the meter when you turn on the breaker controlling a hardwired appliance. If it begins moving, note whether the appliance has cycled on. If it hasn’t, it may have an internal fault; for example, an electric water heater may have a corroded heater element. Have that appliance serviced. Turn all the breakers back on, leave the lights off and make sure the meter isn’t running, then plug in your appliances one by one. All the appliances should be off. Any one of them that causes the meter to start turning needs to be serviced. Test each appliance for phantom power loss by using a power monitoring meter. Plug the meter into the receptacle, then plug the appliance into the meter. Leave the appliance off for two or three days, then check the meter. A positive reading indicates power loss.

Need Fresh Ideas – Visit Model Homes

Model home ideas to steal for your home

You don’t have to be in the market for a new home to tour model homes. In fact, model home complexes are a great place to get a few ideas for your existing home. Whether you’re looking for ideas to renovate your kitchen and want to see the most current trends, are having a hard time deciding on paint colors and want to see how others are incorporating color into the home, or are simply looking for a little inspiration, you can find some of the following ideas at a model home.

Getting color ideas

General design inspiration

Incorporating the newest trends

Treating small spaces

Getting space planning tips

Styling a guest room

Getting your kids’ rooms just right

Learn more by visiting RealtyTimes.com.

2019 Leap Sandcastle Classic

Northern Californias Biggest Sandcastle Competition

Saturday, October 26, 2019 - All Day | Cost: FREE*

Ocean Beach (Balboa) | Great Highway and Balboa, San Francisco, CA

Learn more at https://sf.funcheap.com/leap-sandcastle-contest-ocean-beach/

More Genius Quick Tips For Fall

Got Moving Pictures

Keep Pictures Level

A pinch of mounting putty (that sticky stuff used to hang posters) prevents picture tilt without harming walls.

Hate That Remote On The Table

Hidden Remotes

Adhesive-backed hook-and-loop strips let you stick remote controls under an end table. They’ll always be handy when you’re ready to watch TV but won’t clutter up tabletops.

No More Lost Socks

Stop Losing Socks

Stuff a strip of foam pipe insulation into the space between your washer and dryer or along the wall. That way, socks can’t slip into the abyss.

Stay Off The Ladder

Gutter Inspector

Time to clean the gutters? You don’t need a ladder to find out. Attach a hand mirror to the end of a PVC pipe. Cut the pipe at a 60-degree angle so the mirror reflects an inside view of the gutter.

No Room For Sawhorses?

Cardboard Sawhorses

I use cardboard appliance boxes as collapsible sawhorses. They’re lightweight and plenty strong for many tasks. They hold heavy work pieces like doors without wobbling and fold up flat in seconds. You can cut them to a comfortable working height with a utility knife.

No Help To Move The Furniture?

Milk Jug Furniture Movers

When you have to move heavy furniture on carpeting, don’t just drag it around. That’s hard on carpet and you might damage the furniture legs. Make the job easier with these homemade moving pads. Cut the bottoms off four plastic water or milk jugs with a utility knife and rest each furniture leg on its own slider. The rounded, slippery bottoms make them perfect for furniture moving. Yes, you can buy fancier versions of these things—for 15 bucks or more! But these work just as well, and best of all, they’re free!

Mentioned Links

~ Thank you~

A very special thank you to all of our callers! We live to answer your questions, so keep them coming!

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Carol “Remodeling Babe” Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Rico Figliolini – Digital Master

Thank you for tuning in to learn what to leaf alone! And check in next week for more cool tips!

“Leaf It Alone” Show Notes for On The House with the Carey Brothers aired October 26, 2019.