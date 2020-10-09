Kitchen Transformations Spreadstone - On the House

Throughout North America, quarantine-weary homeowners are making changes to their living spaces. With minimal investment and just a weekend of time, many of those people are discovering they can transform their kitchens with real stone countertop kits from Daich Coatings.

“The value we received using the SpreadStone Countertop Finishing Kit saved us thousands of dollars in having to replace our countertops,” says Tammy Horvat of Wadsworth, Ohio. “With COVID restrictions we knew we wanted to start updating our kitchen. However, we didn’t know if our jobs would be affected, so we wanted to do as much as we could on our own, and as reasonably priced as possible.

“For under $125 we got real stone countertops. The best part was how easy it was. We watched the video, followed the directions and got new countertops in just one weekend.”

For Horvat, the new countertops are part of a big kitchen makeover. She and husband Jon painted their light oak wood cabinets white, added a new backsplash and gave the old gray countertops new life with a Volcanic Black countertop finish.

“Our family and friends could not believe it when we told them the new countertops came out of a kit in just one weekend,” says Horvat. “It was so easy to do. And, the durability of the product has been fantastic.”

Transformation in the Kitchen

Across the country in Pueblo, Colo., Cindy and Tony Cinocco faced the same “tired of our kitchen” challenge. With plenty of quarantined time on their hands, the retired couple decided now was the time to make the kitchen changes they’d been dreaming of for three years.

“The existing granite-like material in the sink, which is off-white with grey specks, influenced our entire kitchen transformation,” says Cindy Cinocco. “We knew we wanted to keep that sink, the backsplash and the appliances. That’s what led us to the Lodestone color for the SpreadStone countertop kit.

“We painted the walls and cabinets all in the same shades. It all works beautifully together.”

Tackling the project themselves, the Cinoccos repainted the walls first. Then they took off the cabinet doors and gave them new life. The final step was the real stone countertop.

On a scale of 1 to 10 (1 being the easiest and 10 being the hardest), Cindy Cinocco gives the countertop project a 2. “The sealant was a bit challenging at first to work with,” says Cinocco. “I had to make sure it was even, as the video showed us. Everything else was simple! Even sanding to get the texture and colors. We’d do it again if we had another surface to refinish.”

Personalized Design Style

Requiring only the ability to paint, roll and sand, the SpreadStone kit is a dream project for any homeowner. Existing countertops of laminate, cultured marble, Formica and other solid surfaces all effortlessly accept the SpreadStone finish. The result is a dynamic multi-colored decorative stone finish that provides shimmering mineral accents and color highlights found in natural mined rock.

The SpreadStone Mineral Select kit comes in 10 decorative colors: Onyx Fog, Oyster, Canyon Gold, Mantle Stone, Natural White, Coriander Cream, Sundance, Volcanic Black, Iron Stone and Lodestone. Each cost-effective kit (available for $125) includes application tools and required coatings to complete 30 to 40 square feet of space. The three-step process includes applications of a stone base coat, decorative stone coat and stone clear top coat.

The finished SpreadStone Mineral Select countertops resist heat, stains, abrasion, impact and household cleaners. Adding the ultimate touch of elegance to a room, SpreadStone Mineral Select provides a natural design sophistication to any countertop surface.

For homeowners desiring a high-gloss polished stone finish to their surfaces, adding SpreadStone™ Countertop Clear Coat kit is the answer. The zero-VOC epoxy brushes on easily to bring beautiful visual depth and stunning clarity to the countertop.

Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products are available online at The Home Depot® and at daichcoatings.com/daich-diy-homepage.html/.