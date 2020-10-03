I've Been Dreaming of a... Bigger House? - On the House

From how to improve your currently flooring, to what your real estate dreams mean for you, we’ve got it today!

Got Cloudy Hardwood Floors?

Hardwood floors are supposed to have a beauty and luster that bring out the best in your living space. When floors get dull or cloudy, they can be difficult to fix. It’s possible, but without proper knowledge, your efforts to restore the look of your hardwood floors can make matters worse.

Identifying root causes of cloudy or milky-looking hardwood floors can help you get a proper solution without trial and error:

Use of improper cleaners: With a market full of all kinds of wood cleaning products, picking the wrong cleaner gets easier and easier. The types of cleaners that were effective years ago might not have a good effect on modern wood floors. Products like oil soaps, paste wax and furniture polish should be avoided because they leave a hazy, sticky buildup.

Frequently change or rinse cleaning pad: Rinse out microfiber cleaning pad thoroughly or change the pad completely between rooms to avoid dragging a dirty pad throughout the house instead of removing the grime off the floor.

Clean kitchen floors last: Usually kitchen floors have the most dirt and grime buildup, so clean them last to avoid carrying that dirt to other floors in the home.

Wax buildup: Floors that have a polyurethane finish do not need to be waxed. Waxing a floor that doesn’t need it will react negatively with the finish and create a cloudy look.

Cleaner buildup: When cleaning hardwood floors, less is more. A small application of cleaner on a microfiber mop is all that’s needed to clean your floors. Hazy floors can occur when too much cleaner is used.

Moisture issues: Water and hardwood floors don’t mix. While water can be used as part of the cleaning process, too much water can damage floors, altering its look. Avoid using a string or sponge mop to clean since they don’t do a good job of absorbing water once they’re fully soaked.

Improper application of finish: If the finish is applied over a layer of stain, or previous coats of finish aren’t fully dried, the solvent vapors trapped beneath the finish can create this look.

To get rid of your cloudy hardwood floor, the solution is simple: dissolve and remove the offending layer and use proper cleaning techniques to restore the floor’s look. Most cloudy floors are caused by buildups left by cleaners. There are different options you can take depending on the severity of the problem:

Use an ammonia solution: An ammonia solution of 1 cup ammonia per gallon of water can be used to dissolve the buildup that’s causing the haziness of your floors. Remember to use this solution carefully since you don’t to do any further damage with excess water.

Remove the existing finish: A more aggressive approach, simply sanding and refinishing your floor will get your floors back to normal. The most common cause of cloudy hardwood floors is using the wrong cleaner. Be sure to check with your floor’s manufacturer for their recommended method of maintaining your floor. If you can’t find this information, make sure you use a cleaner that’s designed to clean hardwood floors.

Strangest COVID-19 Side Effect to Date: Real Estate ‘Quarandreams’

Here’s one of the weirdest side effects of the coronavirus pandemic that we’ve heard of so far: People around the world are experiencing a rash of bizarrely vivid quarantine dreams while sleeping, called “quarandreams.” And surprisingly often, these weirdly intense sleep visions are all about real estate.

Sleep experts and dream analysts agree that the rise of quarandreams is not surprising, given that many are under a lot more stress than usual, combined with the fact that it’s simply easier to remember dreams when there is less noise outside to wake us up mid-sleep cycle. But why are so many of these pandemic dreams centering on homes?

Psychoanalysts dating to Carl Jung have traditionally viewed the house as a representation of the self. So what are these quarandreams trying to tell you? Is it time to relocate to the burbs, or upgrade to a bigger house?

“Dreams provide an entryway to the private discussions we are having with ourselves,” says dream analyst Layne Dalfen, author of “Have a Great Dream: Decoding Your Dreams to Discover Your Full Potential.”

To help point you toward what your own dream subtext might be saying, here are some of the most common real estate quarandreams that crop up, and some interpretations on what they mean.

Dreaming of your childhood home

If the home you grew up in suddenly appears in your dreams—e.g., you’re 5 years old again playing ball in the backyard, or revisiting your childhood house as an adult—it typically means one of two things. Since a house is often a representation of your current emotional state, it may mean you’re either wishing to go back to memories of that time, or experiencing feelings associated with it.

For example, if the home of your youth was a happy place, you may be dreaming about it because you’re craving that feeling of security again—which would make sense during a pandemic. Conversely, if you hated your childhood, then the current COVID-19 confinement could be stirring up memories of how you wanted to flee the situation (which, of course, could tie in with how you’d like to escape this pandemic).

Dreaming of living in a mansion

Nighttime reveries of living in a palatial estate may seem to have an obvious subtext: You wished you were wealthier and could afford some posh digs, right?

Yet Dalfen suggests interpreting this less literally. For example, the mansion symbolizes some “splurge” you’ve been denied perhaps due to the pandemic.

“This dream is encouraging action,” says Dalfen. “Do something to remedy how you are feeling.” Even if fulfilling your wish in its current form isn’t advisable, find another way to scratch that itch (e.g., rather than cooking your umpteenth dinner, treat yourself to takeout from a fancy restaurant once in a while).

Dreaming of living in a tiny, cluttered house

If your dream has you wedged in a cramped, cluttered house, it may be tempting to take this at face value that your home just doesn’t have enough space. But on a less literal level, it could represent that you’re feeling trapped—in your house, career, relationships, or otherwise.

“Dreams speak in the language of metaphor, so the feelings of being closed in on could be your unconscious mind creating a dream scenario in which you are inspired to break out,” says Dalfen.

It could also indicate that you’ve been keeping quiet about your frustrations. If, in the dream, you start cleaning up the mess or somehow decluttering, it could be your unconscious mind encouraging you to speak up about what’s bothering you to the family members or friends who might be cramping your style.

Dreaming of renovating your home

This dream probably has nothing to do with your desire to make over your kitchen, but everything to do with the need to embark on self-improvement in other areas of your life—perhaps a battle cry to shed those dreaded “COVID-19” pounds you’ve put on, or to reconnect with friends rather than vegging out in front of your TV.

One thing to pay attention to with this kind of dream is repetition. If you keep dreaming of renovating your home over and over and over, is it always the same room? Are the results successful?

Dreaming your house is filled with bugs or other pests

If you have nightmares of creepy-crawlies infesting your house, it’s a classic sign that you and your home’s inhabitants (be it a partner, roommate, or kids) are spending too much time together—giving your unconscious mind the sensation that they’re crawling all over you.

“This is a fabulous example of play on words and how we use them in our sleep as much as we do in waking life,” says Dalfen. In other words, if your kids are “on top of you” 24/7, your brain is saying it’s time to take a break!

Dreaming about losing the keys to your house

Dreams about keys often have to do with needing access. If you’re dreaming about losing your keys or being locked out of your home, it could mean there’s someone you’re trying to “get through to.” That could be a busy boss or flaky friend—but you can’t “get in.” This dream could be prodding you to try a different tactic (i.e., key) to get a different result.

This is also a perfect analogy for quarandream analysis in general. If none of these scenarios we’ve laid out quite fits the real estate dreams you are having, try a different approach.

What The Heck Is Underlayment?

What’s under your feet is as important as anything when it comes to home. That’s why you will need a guide that’ll give you the confidence to make flooring choices you’ll love.

If there’s one element of flooring to consider an indispensable ally, it’s underlayment. A thin layer of material that runs between your visible flooring (hardwood, vinyl, tile, you name it) and the subfloor. It’s a hidden problem solver that can address several unexpected flooring issues.

There’s an underlayment material out there suited specifically to your project. It can create a sturdy, level surface for flooring, keep potential moisture damage at bay, and reduce noise.

Underlayment is the barrier between flooring and subfloor

Underlayment is made from both “hard” and “soft” materials, which are used in different instances. “Hard” materials, like plywood and cement “backer” board, attach to the subfloor itself and are best for flooring types like tile. “Soft” materials, like foam, fiber and cork, work frequently with “floating” floor applications — including luxury vinyl, engineered hardwood and laminate — and aren’t attached to the subfloor directly.

The manufacturer will likely point you in the right direction as to what you need. It’s a good idea to double check their recommendations. What’s more, many newer models of luxury vinyl and laminate floors come equipped with the underlayment already built-in, making it more DIY-friendly with no extra step necessary.

Underlayment makes things smooth and steady

Underlayment’s primary purpose is to create the smoothest, most supportive surface possible for visible flooring, and usually maxes out at about ¼” to ½” in thickness. This point is particularly important in situations where the subfloor isn’t exactly flat, like in older homes or fixer-uppers, and will ensure the durability and comfort of flooring as it inevitably responds to shifts over time.

It keeps things dry as a bone

No one wants mildew and mold building up beneath a floor’s surface. Without underlayment, it’s a major risk in many rooms of the home, especially basements. In any area where humidity tends to run high, a moisture-resistant underlayment — like pre-treated backerboard — will help keep water vapor from potentially damaging your freshly laid engineered hardwood or laminate, which can cause it to warp and buckle.

It helps minimize noise

If noise travels further in your house than you’d like, underlayment with noise-reduction properties should be on your radar. There are several rating systems that test flooring acoustics for evidence on how they stand up against foot fall, blaring TVs and everything in between. But when it comes to underlayment, the systems test known as the Delta IIC is your best resource, which specifically helps determine how effective different types of underlayment are when it comes to canceling out noise.

The higher the Delta IIC score, the greater the degree of noise cancellation (measured in decibels) that the sound-reduction underlayment has added. Underlayment made from felt, rubber or recycled fibers is a great tool. They are helpful in any sort of high-traffic area, not just in an at-home recording studio. Bonus: underlayment that absorbs sound can often be good at trapping heat, helping floors retain warmth for longer when temperatures take a downward turn.

Consider eco-friendly cork

While it might run on the pricier side, cork is an eco-friendly underlayment option. It is a naturally bug repellant, hypoallergenic and sound-absorbing option for homeowners committed to a greener lifestyle. Cork is also an excellent energy conductor, so it’s a good option if you have radiant heat.

Don’t use it in any area that’s prone to dampness: even with a moisture barrier. Cork’s porous nature means it won’t perform as well under those conditions.

Recall of the Week – This Week it’s a Two-Fur!

Kobalt Cordless Electric Pole Saws Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

Name of product:

Kobalt brand 40-volt Lithium Ion 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saws

Hazard:

The switch on the pole saws can fail while under a heavy load, causing the unit to continue running after the user releases the trigger, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:

Repair

Units

106,4000

Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

Name of product:

Kobalt Brand 40-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaws

Hazard:

The chainsaw can remain in the “on” position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:

Repair

Units

150,000 – 1,400 in Canada

Consumer Contact:

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m.

to 5 p.m. ET, or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice.”

