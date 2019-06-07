Innovative Battery Technology Powers New HOOVER® ONEPWR™ System of Cord-Free Cleaning Products - On the House

TTI Floor Care North America, a division of Techtronic Industries Company Limited, is transforming the way people clean with the launch of the new HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Cleaning System. Featuring nine cord-free, high-performance cleaning products that share the same powerful lithium-ion ONEPWR™ battery, the innovative HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless System gives consumers the ultimate versatility to complete their cleaning routines with greater speed and ease.

“TTI is a world leader in battery technology and cordless innovation, and we’ve leveraged this expertise to transform the floor care industry and how consumers clean,” says Gary Scott, president of TTI Floor Care North America. “No other floor care brand provides the benefits of high-performance, cordless cleaning and complete battery compatibility in a system of products designed for cleaning the whole home.”

The innovative ONEPWR battery can easily be swapped from product to product, giving consumers fade-free power across a variety of cleaning applications in and around the home. And because the ONEPWR battery is removable and rechargeable, consumers can swap a charged battery for extended runtimes and continuous cleaning – a much-needed improvement over cordless products with integrated batteries that can leave consumers stranded in the middle of a cleaning task. In the HOOVER ONEPWR Cordless Cleaning System, every ONEPWR battery works with every ONEPWR product so consumers can build the cordless system that satisfies their specific cleaning needs.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Cleaning System

Two must-have home cleaning products lead the new the HOOVER ONEPWR System of cordless cleaning products: the HOOVER® ONEPWR™ FloorMate Jet™ and the HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Blade™ stick vacuum.

The FloorMate Jet™ is designed to powerfully vacuum and wash sealed hard floors in one easy step. A microfiber brush roll gently washes and scrubs the surface to loosen dirt while powerful suction picks up wet and dry messes. The SprayClean™ nozzle and trigger system allow consumers to control when and where the cleaning solution is used to tackle even the toughest messes in the home.

The Blade™ stick vacuum, the most powerful cord-free vacuum from HOOVER®, features dual cyclonic DustVault™ Technology that captures 99 percent of dust and fine particles with no loss of suction for continuous cleaning. The only cord-free stick vacuum with a completely removable bin to make emptying easy, the Blade stick vacuum also features DustTracker™ LED headlights that make it effortless to see dirt while cleaning. Fingertip electronic controls change brush speeds to help efficiently clean a variety of floor types.

Seven additional products in the HOOVER ONEPWR System allow consumers to expand their cleaning to additional applications in and around the home.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Spotless GO™ spot cleaner handles unexpected accidents, spills and pet messes. It easily lifts and removes stains by combining strong suction, cleaning tools, and the power of HOOVER® cleaning solutions. Dual tanks keep clean and dirty water separate.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Hand Vacuum provides quick cleaning support for easy pick-ups around the house and on-the-go. A built-in crevice tool and easy-empty extra-large dirt cup help tackle unexpected messes.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Hard Surface Sweeper combines compact power and lightweight convenience for cleaning patios and walkways. With speeds up to 85 MPH and 185 CFM, clean-ups are fast and easy.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless High-Performance Blower provides cord-free maximum performance with speeds up to 95 MPH and 270 CFM. Variable speed control, an ergonomically designed handle and heavy-duty turbo fan assure fast clean-ups for hard surfaces and yards.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum quickly cleans messes in the car, workshop and other areas. Lightweight and portable, the unit also converts to a directional blower with multi-purpose tools to handle a variety of projects.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless High-Capacity Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum combines extra powerful suction (up to 65 CPM) for indoor and outdoor use. Its extra-large capacity, no-tip wheel design, and set of multi-purpose tools can tackle any wet or dry mess.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ LED Task Light features an adjustable, rotating head to direct light up, down and all around to identify messes inside and outside the home.

HOOVER® ONEPWR™ cordless cleaning products are now available at www.Hoover.com and Amazon®, and will be available this summer online and in-store at Target®, Best Buy® and The Home Depot®. Products are available for purchase kitted with the ONEPWR battery and charger, sold separately for easy add-on and as combination kits for the best value.