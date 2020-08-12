5 Must-Have Hurricane Prep Items - On the House

Blowing in earlier than usual during the 2020 Hurricane Season, Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edourd, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias have already come and gone. But what’s ahead? When will Josephine make landfall? And, how can homeowners get ready for severe weather?

“From our research, we’ve determined that there are five must-have items for every household in a hurricane area,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter™. “These items can kick-start a homeowner’s recovery effort.

“With any luck, a homeowner may never be in a post-hurricane situation that demands they use these items. However, given that the most amount of severe weather during hurricane season traditionally strikes in late August through early October, it’s essential to prepare now and be ready.”

5 Must-Have Items

#1 – Water – People should have enough clean water so that one gallon per person is available for at least three days. This water is for drinking and sanitation. And, if you have a family, this can add up. Scepter offers a five-gallon BPA-free water container that is available in stores and online. Having these large containers filled before the storm assures homeowners of clean, fresh water for not just their use, but for pets.

#2 – Food – A three-day supply of non-perishable food should be available for every member of the family, and for pets. Canned fruits, pastas, stews and other items may require a manual can opener. Health bars, peanut butter and jelly, trail mix, dried fruits, pudding cups and other items that require no refrigeration or heating are the best items to stock the cupboard.

#3 – Fuel – Gasoline, kerosene and/or diesel fuels are needed to operate power generators, chain saws and emergency tools. Available in one-, two- and five-gallon sizes, Scepter™ SmartControl™ fuel containers have an innovative spout design that makes it easy to fuel equipment without losing a single drop. To handle larger fuel needs, the rugged 14-gallon Duramax has a patented pump handle with a spill-proof shut-off. Sturdy six-inch wheels help easily transport the container. Videos showcasing proper filling and safe use of Scepter fuel containers are available on the company’s website.

#4 – Batteries– People living in a hurricane prone area know that having a good stock of batteries is essential. With potential power outages, batteries become critical for operating flashlights and weather radios, which should be part of a disaster survival kit. They can also help with battery-operated lanterns and fans. A good supply of both LED and alkaline batteries should be on hand to operate items for at least three days.

#5 – First Aid Kit and Medicines – In the aftermath of severe weather, homeowners may need bandages, antiseptic creams, rubbing alcohol and even sunscreen. It’s also a good idea to have a stock of often-used over-the-counter medicines along with prescription medicines. Special items should also be in the kit, including hearing aid batteries, syringes and related medical supplies. The American Red Cross offers a comprehensive checklist of what should be in an emergency first aid kit.

Don’t Forget …

While these top five items are of primary concern, there are additional items people should have available, like fully-charged cell phones, cash, tarps, duct tape and heavy garbage bags. The U.S. government has a special dedicated site for building a disaster kit that families should review annually.

“We’re right at the point in time during the summer when people must take precautions seriously,” says Marshall. “It’s important to prepare now and store fuel, water, food and other necessities to ride out potential storms.

“Too many people wait for a hurricane to be forecast in their area before getting ready. By that time, it’s too late. The plywood is already gone. Fuel and water containers are out of stock. Supermarket shelves are empty. You don’t want to be in that situation, especially during an early-starting hurricane season like we’ve had in 2020.

“Severe weather conditions can mean long, extended periods of time without power or access to clean water. Travel may be impossible due to downed trees and flooding. Making sure to have the essentials on hand can help families immensely.”

Constructed in North America, Scepter fuel and water containers are made of high-density polyethylene and can be found online and throughout the U.S. in The Home Depot®, Walmart®, Lowe’s®, AutoZone®, Pep Boys, Target and Northern® Tool + Equipment stores. Visit scepter.com for more information.