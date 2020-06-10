Homeowner DIY Extreme: Creating Faux Brick on Home Exterior

How do you transform a dull, brown stucco home exterior into a neighborhood showpiece? If you’re Greg Garrett, you hand-stencil a faux brick pattern on your house using four different colors of RollerRock® from Daich Coatings.

“I’ve always been interested in art, inventing and trying new things,” says Garrett, a homeowner in Alliance, Neb. “If most people go left, I go right. I’ve always liked new and innovative ideas, and this stone coating piqued my interest as a way to finish the stucco part of the house.”

Steps to Success

Garrett got it “right” when he decided back in 2006 to do something no one else had done before — create a unique, random color pattern by mixing and rolling on the real stone paint. He used a base coat of medium brown, and then mixed the base coat with three different colors to create different brick highlights.

“I purchased several large rolls of self-adhesive paper stencils with a running brick pattern,” says Garrett. “Then I worked randomly over the entire stencil by dabbing the different colors on the house. It was very labor-intensive, but had extremely realistic results.”

Realistic Results

Garrett painted around the entire home exterior, transforming the house and creating enhanced curb appeal. He even continued the pattern up the fireplace chimney on the roof and used RollerRock on an 18-inch foundation around the bottom of the house.

“Most people believe we have real brick on our home,” says Garrett. “For 14 years the RollerRock has held up great. I put a clear sealer over it every two to three years. Where there are minimal cracks I go back and repaint them with RollerRock. Overall, the product has held up great and given new life to the exterior of our home!”

The real stone coating of RollerRock resists freeze/thaw conditions, mold, mildew, water and UV rays. Traditionally used on horizontal surfaces (like walkways and driveways), the durable product also resists salt, chemical, impact and abrasion, along with hot tire pickup. Available in 15 colors, RollerRock is laboratory tested to provide up to double the recommended OSHA slip-resistance rating. Two coats is all it takes to achieve a lasting textured stone floor that delivers added foot traction and safety to walking surfaces.

Daich Coatings epoxy floor coatings, sealers, primers and decorative concrete products are available online at The Home Depot® or online at daichcoatings.com/daich-diy-homepage.html/.