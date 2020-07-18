Hit the Deck! - On the House

Hit the Deck!

DaiHard® 100

Full Product Name: DaiHard® 100 Industrial Strength Epoxy Floor Coating Kit.

Where It Can Be Used:

Industrial strength epoxy coating locks onto interior concrete floors with exceptional adhesion capabilities, impact and abrasion resistance

Garage and workshop floors, laundry rooms, basements and cellars

Use:

– Effective and economical DIY floor finishing alternative.

Significant departure from water-based epoxy floor coatings which have been widely sold through retail stores for the past 15 years.

Unlike weaker water-based epoxies, DaiHard is a “100% solids” epoxy formula.

DaiHard withstands heavy-duty forklift traffic – but at a cost similar to common water-based offerings.

How to Apply:

Apply to clean, prepped surface

Apply using a standard paint roller or squeegee applicator

Colors:

Gray or Tan

Decorative flakes available to add



Benefits:

Low-odor, zero VOC epoxy delivers professional-grade, heavy-duty performance

One coat application hides anything previously on a concrete surface

Resists water, salt and chemicals, for a surface that is easy to clean.

Protects against oil stains

No hot-tire pickup, so there are no worries about driving on the surface.

Kit Includes:

cleaner to loosen dirt on the floor before applying the epoxy

2.7 quarts of DaiHard epoxy resin (part A of the formula)

one quart of DaiHard epoxy hardener (part B of the formula)

decorative acrylic flakes that may be sprinkled on wet surface

One roller-applied coat generally covers an area of 250 square feet.

Pricing:

Below $90 per kit on Daich Coatings and Home Depot online sites

Free shipping

Available:

www.daichcoatings.com and www.homedepot.com

Keeping Your Quartz Clean

Quartz is a popular natural stone material made of ground quartz, resin, and pigments. It’s common to see quartz in everything from kitchen countertops, sinks, and flooring to cutting boards and countertop trivets. It is less porous than other natural stone materials, making it stain resistant.

Quartz is also scratch resistant, but that doesn’t mean it cannot get scratches. Using abrasive cleaners and scouring pads damages the countertop surface over time. Therefore, using the right cleaning solutions and techniques to clean quartz surfaces is an essential step in maintaining its natural beauty.

Ways to Clean Quartz

Even though quartz is resistant to staining, there are times when stains happen. We’ll show you how to perform daily cleaning and maintenance to keep quartz looking its best. We also have several cleaning solutions to remove stubborn dirt and stains off of all types of quartz surfaces.

How to Clean Quartz

While there are many ways to clean quartz, the first step in maintaining its beauty is determining the type of cleaning solution required. Here is what to do and what not to do when cleaning quartz surfaces.

Cleaning Quartz Do’s and Don’ts

Don’t throw away the manufacturer’s warranty certificate that came with your quartz product. Make sure to review the certificate for cleaning instructions and keep it on hand for the entire duration of coverage. Avoid using everyday household cleaners to clean quartz.

Many of these products contain chemicals that loosen the stone pieces, resin, and polymers used during the manufacturing process. Don’t use harsh cleaners such as turpentine, bleach, nail polish remover, oven cleaners, or drain cleaners to clean stains off quartz.

It is unnecessary to seal quartz surfaces. Frequent cleaning using the right cleaner helps the polished factory finish last for decades.

Quartz Cleaning and Maintenance

Mild soap and warm water are ideal for casual cleaning of quartz surfaces. The mild detergent loosens grime while the warm water releases tough dirt. Here is a basic quartz cleaning solution for everyday care.

To make this simple DIY quartz countertop cleaner, fill the kitchen sink with some warm water and add a few squirts of mild dish soap. Agitate the water gently with your hand to create a soapy solution.

Dunk a soft cloth into the water, squeeze out the excess water, and use it to wipe down the dirty surface of the quartz. Use circular motions to loosen and lift grime. Rinse and wring the cloth in clean water and wipe away the dirt and soap residue.

Deep Cleaning Solution for a Quartz Sink

Generally, a quartz sink cleans easily using regular soap and water. Removing soap scum and dirty build-up leftover from regular cleaning requires something a little stronger. For porcelain sinks, try a homemade porcelain cleaner to remove tough stains.

Use the sink spray nozzle or a cup of water to get the sink wet. Sprinkle a fine layer of Bar Keepers Friend over the inside surface of the sink.

Use a soft-bristle brush to scrub the powder into the quartz using circular scrubbing motions. Rinse the sink completely after cleaning and dry the surface area with a soft cloth.

Cleaning Quartz Countertops with Vinegar

Hard water mineral deposits and food particles tend to create a film on quartz. White vinegar is a natural acidic liquid and degreaser that also breaks up and dissolves dirt and hard water brine. It is also an ingredient in a DIY concrete stain cleaner recipe.

Quartz Vinegar Cleaning Spray

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup of water

Spray bottle

Soft cloth

To make a homemade granite cleaner without alcohol or for your quartz surfaces, pour the water and vinegar in a bottle sprayer and label it for future use. If you cannot tolerate the smell of vinegar, consider adding a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the scent.

Spray the vinegar solution over the entire surface of the counter. Wipe the area clean using a soft sponge or cloth for a streak-free shine.

Remove Stains from Quartz Countertops with Baking Soda

If you prefer not using a scraper to lift food gunk from your countertop, try using baking soda. This nonabrasive, natural ingredient is an excellent alternative for cleaning quartz to remove tough stains.

Pour baking soda into a container or small bowl and add enough water to form a pasty substance. Use a soft cloth to dab the paste on the stained area of the counter.

Let the solution sit for several minutes as the baking soda breaks down the gunk. Rinse the cloth with warm water and use it to wipe away the baking soda residue.

How to Protect Quartz Countertops from Damage

While establishing a regular cleaning routine is key to keeping your quartz countertop looking like new, there are a few things to watch out for between cleanings to prevent damaging the countertop material.

Do not set hot items directly onto the surface of your quartz countertop. While it can tolerate temperatures up to 300°F, quick changes in temperature, known as ‘thermal shock,’ cause damage. Place hot pots and pans on a hot pad, or use trivets.

Wipe up spills immediately. Even though quartz is stain resistant, spills from coffee, tea, and wine permanently stain quartz material.

Your counter is not a cutting board. Avoid using steel wool pads or sharp objects on quartz counters. While quartz is highly durable, it becomes dull and scratched over time if maintained improperly.

https://www.tipsbulletin.com/how-to-clean-quartz/#quartz-cleaning-and-maintenance

How to Set Up a Backyard Movie Theater in an Hour

It really is that easy.

There’s nothing quite like watching a movie outside in your own backyard. Whether you miss going to the movie theater or you’re feeling nostalgic for retro drive-ins, you’ll love taking family movie night outside as the weather gets warmer. And DIY backyard movie theaters are actually pretty easy to set up yourself. You can do the entire thing in about 30 minutes if you have the right equipment (though keep in mind that a permanent installation will require a bit more work). “All you need is a portable projector to turn your own backyard into an outdoor cinema—any backdrop works in the dark… a kid’s tent, hanging a sheet, the wall, or even the ceiling of an overhang.

What You’ll Need

Sheet or portable screen

A screen will inherently have less wrinkles in it than a sheet, which is optimal for clear movie-watching. But if you do use a sheet, make sure you pull it super taut when you secure it to either a stand or a vertical flat surface.

Projector

You can buy projectors and screens as a pair for what is supposedly optimal pixel quality, but you only really need to do that for a permanent installation or more serious viewing. Otherwise, you just need a good, reliable projector that you can also use indoors.

Sound System

Whether you already have an outdoor speaker system set up or you just want to wing it with a portable bluetooth audio, make sure the speakers are loud enough to compete with the outdoor elements like wind.

How to Set It Up

Pick a Location

You could set up a portable screen or sheet in the front or backyard with a stand (many come with them) or against the exterior wall of the home. If you don’t have any yard space, try it in the driveway against your garage door, or strung up between two trees. You could also watch from the pool or hot tub if you have one.

Prep the Sound System

If you don’t already have an outdoor space equipped with speakers, invest in a set of portable speakers that fill the entire area with sound.

Get Ready to Stream

You’ll also want to prop your projector up on a little side table or stool if it doesn’t come with a stand. In order to actually watch a movie, you could connect your projector to your Apple TV or hook it up to a Fire Stick, an Amazon Alexa-equipped remote and media streamer.

Be a Good Neighbor

If you live in a super populated area, make sure you aren’t blasting Silence of the Lambs into the wee hours of the morning. And of course, practice crowd control.

Give It a Stylish Spin

Style your outdoor theater with blankets and piles of outdoor cushions to give it a retro camp look and feel. Bring out the wine chillers and snacks and hurricane candles for a romantic ambiance. Hanging string lights from a pagoda or trees is also a good call. Just bring any non-waterproof decor inside at the end of the movie, in case it rains.

No- Maintenance Deck Rails

Keep your deck looking new for years without any maintenance

Deck railings are available in a range of long-lasting materials, from wood/plastic composites to metal and glass. We’ll take a look at what’s available and how these materials compare to wood and what their strengths and weaknesses are. While many are by the same manufacturers that make decking, they’re a separate product. You can use them on any type of deck, including decks made of wood.

Low-Maintenance Railing Materials

Aluminum

Hollow posts; hollow railing and balusters; usually surface bolted to deck; special assembly system.

Vinyl and plastics

Hollow posts; railing and balusters hollow and usually steel reinforced; 4×4 wood posts sometimes required; special assembly system.

PVC-coated composites

Hollow posts; railings and balusters hollow; 4×4 wood posts required; special assembly system.

Hollow composites

Hollow posts; railings and balusters either solid or hollow; 4×4 wood posts often required; special assembly system.

Solid composites

Solid posts; railings and balusters either solid or hollow; often installed like solid wood.

Composite railings and posts resemble wood and are worked with standard woodworking tools, but have a solid, appealing appearance all their own.

Most lumberyards and home centers now stock at least one or two brands and will special-order others. Each brand has a slightly different design, selection of colors and sometimes texture. Some are hollow and some are solid. Each system comes with its own assembly directions, which must be followed to ensure strength and safety.

Solid types are more like a solid wood deck railing; you bolt the posts to the deck framing just as with wood 4x4s. Since the color is consistent throughout the material, you can shape or bevel edges with a router and leave post ends exposed. And since the material is solid, it’s more resistant to dings and nicks. On the downside, solid composites are heavier, and if you don’t support them properly, they’ll sag. And you won’t find them with PVC coatings.

Hollow composites are lighter and slightly stiffer. Decking rails and balusters are usually connected with special brackets, which are hidden. They allow you to make strong connections easier and faster.

You can also slide the hollow posts in most systems right over standard 4×4 wood deck posts. In fact, some hollow systems require 4×4 wood posts for strength. On the downside, hollow posts tend to be larger than solid types. They often require special trim pieces to cover joints and edges. Curves aren’t an option as they are with solid railings.

Most composites are paintable, but eventually the paint will age and you’ll have to repaint, increasing the maintenance factor.

Tips for Installing Composite Railings

If you’ve worked with wood, you won’t have any trouble working with composites. Each system is engineered to meet the requirements of the building code, so it’s important not to deviate from those instructions. Composites (as well as PVC and plastics) also need extra space for expansion in hot weather. The instructions will specify how much, or the fastening system will account for this factor. Composites are not meant for ground contact.

Keep in mind that composites can’t be used for structural purposes. And although they’re heavier and denser than wood, they’re neither as strong nor as stiff. They can break if dropped or bent too far. If you skimp on supports, composites will sag from their own weight. On the plus side, this means that some types will bend easily or can be heated and forced into attractive permanent curves.

And finally, be aware that some systems have limitations and not all have been tested and approved to meet the building code. Always check this detail with the manufacturer and with your local building officials.

The plastic option

Several companies make solid-plastic decking rails and handrail systems that look like composites. You install them similar to hollow composites. They’re slightly more expensive, but the manufacturers claim that solid plastic is more durable and long lasting.

Vinyl posts, railings and balusters

Vinyl railings retain a crisp white appearance and are easy to clean. They’re hollow and typically require more parts for assembly.

If you want a white railing, vinyl railings can be a good choice. You’ll find a wide price range. The more expensive varieties are long lasting and tough and have well-engineered metal inserts for stiffness and strength. Vinyl doesn’t stain or collect mold as easily as composites in most situations, and its smooth surface is easy to clean.

On the downside, all the parts are hollow, so vinyl railings usually require more pieces for strength. You slip the vinyl posts over either a sturdy metal base or a wood 4×4 bolted to the deck frame.

Aluminum railings

All-aluminum railing systems are made by many companies, usually for apartment and commercial buildings. They’re slimmer and a bit commercial looking, but they’re extremely long lasting. Since they are usually surface mounted, they require especially strong anchoring systems.

Buying an Air Purifier?

Air purifiers are one of those under-the-radar household items you think you can live without, but once you have one, you can never go back. These mighty machines do a lot of work: They clear the air of allergens, pet dander, germs, and even odors. And couldn’t we all stand to breathe air that’s just a little bit cleaner?

What to Consider Before Buying an Air Purifier

While air purifiers come with all sorts of bells and whistles, the most important thing to consider is the filter. No matter how advanced the purifier itself is, it’s not going to be very effective if the filter you’re using isn’t up to scratch—or if it’s dirty. Many purifiers these days have a multiple filtration system, combining more than one filter to tackle a variety of issues.

Types of Filters

HEPA filter: In the air filter world, the HEPA (“high efficiency particulate air”) filter standard has evolved as the go-to “good enough” quality level. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in order for a filter to qualify as HEPA, it must trap 99.97 percent of particles that have a size of 0.3 microns or larger. Keep an eye on marketing language: Some products use “HEPA-like” filters that don’t meet HEPA standards. Look for purifiers that specifically say they use “True HEPA” filtration.

Activated carbon filter: While HEPA filters remove air particles like dust, pollen, and dander, they don’t help much with smell. For that, you’ll need an activated carbon (or charcoal) filter. They not only help get rid of smells but also capture pollutants such as chemical emissions, gases, and tobacco smoke.

Ionic filter: A newer advancement in air purification, ionic filters (or ionizers) “clean” the air with electric charges that attract contaminants, eliminating ultra-fine particles that HEPA filters can’t catch. The efficacy of these types of filters isn’t as widely accepted, though.

You’ll also see many purifiers have a “pre-filter,” which absorbs larger particulates to help the HEPA filter last longer.

Room Size

Another consideration when searching for the best air purifier is the size of your space. If you want a heavy-duty purifier that’ll cover your whole house, be prepared to invest in a large, bulkier option that will use up a lot of energy. You might prefer to have a purifier in one or two spaces, like a bedroom or living room. Smaller purifiers also have the benefit of being lightweight and easily transportable, so you can move them when and where you need them.

Certifications and Ratings

CADR Rating: CADR, or “Clean Air Delivery Rate,” measures how fast the purifier can clean the air—the higher the CADR, the more powerful the purifier. It’s measured in cubic feet per minute and is typically taken for pollen, smoke, and dust. While CADR does have its limitations, it’s still a pretty accurate way of measuring the efficiency of a purifier. There are some reputable companies that don’t list the CADR of their products, whether because they don’t use traditional HEPA filters or because they believe CADR is misleading. If we don’t mention CADR on our list, it means the company has not disclosed that information.

AHAM Verifide: AHAM, or the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, verifies the claims made by purifiers in their own independent labs. The organization is even recognized by the EPA as an Administrative Body approved to administer verification testing. If you see a purifier is AHAM Verifide, that means it passes AHAM’s inspection—but keep in mind many companies don’t submit their products to AHAM for testing.

What We Look for in an Air Purifier

Filter : Does the purifier use a True HEPA filter? What does the filtration process look like? How many different filters are used?

Size : How big is the purifier? Is it easy to move and blend in with its surroundings? How large of an area does it cover?

CADR : What is the purifier’s CADR? \

