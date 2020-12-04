Healthy Winter Home - On the House

This winter, make sure you have a healthy home with these great tips!

We Interviewed Brian Walch

U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION (CSPC), Public Affairs Officer

“Even When You’re Watching” Anchor It! Campaign Video Shows How Quickly Children Can Be Injured or Killed; Urges Families to Secure Furniture and Televisions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) furniture and TV tip-over campaign, Anchor It!, debuted a new public service announcement (PSA), highlighting the hidden risks of injury or death to children from tip-over incidents. The “Even When You’re Watching” PSA contains real, terrifying footage of tip-overs caught on video monitors, and in one case, an incident filmed by a mother carefully watching her toddlers. Despite being within arm’s reach, however, she still couldn’t stop the dresser from tipping over.

This PSA, available in English and Spanish, illustrates how quickly a tip-over tragedy can occur, even when parents are nearby while children nap or watch TV. With more families staying at home due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is an increased risk of tip-over incidents.

According to CPSC’s most recent report, in the United States, 459 children died from tip-over incidents between 2000 and 2018. Available data from the period 2016 through 2018 show that about every 43 minutes, a child is injured from a TV or furniture tipping over.

“Even when adults are in the same room with children, dangerous tip-overs can occur,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Many parents and caregivers do not know about this hidden hazard, or believe that they can prevent a tip-over by watching their children, but these incidents still happen. We urge adults to Anchor It! and to tell their friends and family to do so, too, because these tragic tip-overs can happen in the blink of an eye.”

Anchor It!’s latest PSA is based on a key finding in CPSC’s newly released survey on attitudes and behaviors about furniture and TV anchoring among parents and caregivers; namely, that many who did not anchor based their decision on a belief that it is not necessary, as long as they were watching the kids.

The survey also finds that most consumer respondents — 80 percent — are aware that unanchored furniture can tip over, and 82 percent are aware that tip-overs can lead to injuries and deaths. Awareness does not always turn into action, however. Of those surveyed, 47 percent say they have ever anchored a television in their home while 55 percent have ever anchored their furniture. Parents are more likely to anchor than caregivers. Another top reason individuals did not anchor furniture and TVs was the belief that it is simply not needed.

CPSC continues to work to improve awareness that tip-overs can be prevented. The new PSA is part of CPSC’s broad outreach to consumers and is intended to show that the risk is real, and that vigilance and anchoring are essential practices.

To protect children from a tip-over incident, follow these safety tips in any home where children live or visit:

Anchor TVs and furniture, such as bookcases and dressers, securely to the wall.

Always place TVs on a sturdy, low base, and push the TV back as far as possible, particularly if anchoring is not possible.

Avoid displaying or storing items, such as toys and remotes, in places where kids might be tempted to climb up to reach for them.

Store heavier items on lower shelves, or in lower drawers.

If purchasing a new TV, consider recycling older ones not currently in use. If moving the older TV to another room, be sure it is anchored to the wall properly.

Keep TV and/or cable cords out of reach of children.

Supervise children in rooms where these safety tips have not been undertaken.



https://www.anchorit.gov

7 Tips for Readying Your Outdoor Power Equipment for Winter Storage

Prep Equipment for Season Changes, Save Time and Future Headaches

After your lawn gets its last cut before winter, it will be time to put away spring and summer outdoor power equipment, like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and trimmers. What’s next? Snow throwers, generators and other small engine equipment need to be readied for winter use. How and when you prepare your equipment for seasonal changes can save you time and money later, says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI).

With record-breaking sales of outdoor power equipment, and homeowners spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic working or renovating their family yards. This means more people are using outdoor power equipment, and OPEI reminds everyone the importance of proper outdoor power equipment storage, maintenance and safe handling.

“During this very challenging pandemic, we’ve learned our outdoor spaces are more important than ever,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI and the TurfMutt Foundation, which encourages outdoor learning experiences, stewardship of our green spaces, and care for all living landscapes. “Our yards, parks and schoolyards are our safe space for connecting with friends and family, acting as outdoor classrooms and offices. Green space also contributes to the health and wellbeing of people, pets and wildlife, and having the right outdoor power equipment to take care of it is key. But preparation is everything — understanding how to store equipment and get it serviced, how to operate it safely, and how to ready your space to use that equipment.”

He adds, “Always follow your manufacturer’s guidelines, and remember to keep kids and dogs away from operating equipment at all times.”

Here are a few tips from OPEI to ensure your lawn mower and other spring equipment will be available for use when warmer temperatures return, and snow throwers and other winter equipment will be ready for use when the snow falls.

1. Review owner’s manuals. Re-familiarize yourself with how to handle equipment safely. Lost manuals can be found online. Save a copy on your computer if possible, so it can be consulted when needed. Be familiar with your equipment, and all its features, including how to turn it off quickly and safely.

2. Service all equipment. Before storing spring and summer equipment, clean and service it or take it to a small engine repair shop. Drain and change engine oil and safely dispose the old oil. Service the air filter, and do other maintenance as directed by the owner’s manual. Check winter equipment and see if any maintenance and repairs are required.

3. Handle fuel properly. Unused fuel left in gas tanks over the winter can go stale and even damage equipment. Before storing equipment, add fuel stabilizer to the gas tank, then run the equipment to distribute it. Turn the engine off, allow the machine to cool, then restart and run until the gas tank is empty. For winter equipment, buy the recommended type of fuel no more than 30 days before use. Use fuel with no more than 10% ethanol in outdoor power equipment. Use a fuel stabilizer if recommended by the manufacturer. Get more information on safe fueling for outdoor power equipment at LookBeforeYouPump.com.

4. Charge the battery. Remove and fully charge batteries before storing. Don’t store batteries on metal shelves or allow them to touch metal objects. Store them on a plastic or wood shelf in a climate-controlled structure.

5. Shelter equipment from winter weather. Store spring and summer equipment in a clean and dry place such as a garage, barn or shed. Winter equipment should be kept away from the elements, but be easily available for use.

6. Prepare, prepare, prepare. Make space in the garage or basement before the weather changes, so there is room to store larger yard items. Clean up the yard of sticks, debris, dog and kid’s toys and other items that can damage or destroy equipment. Clear the paths used regularly in your yard, especially during the winter when snow can “hide” things.

7. Have the right weather appropriate extension cord for your generator. Keep heavy duty weather proof extension cords on hand to use with it. Ensure the length of the cord is necessary to operate the generator a safe distance from the house or building. Never operate a generator indoors, in a garage, breezeway or under an open window.

Out With The Old and In with the New

Tub to Shower That is…

5-Step Guide to a DIY Bathtub-To-Shower Conversion

1. Determine Spacing and Placement

When converting a tub to a walk-in shower, it’s best to install your new shower in the space left behind by your bathtub, since the drain lines and water supply will already be in place. Moving plumbing will add significant costs to the project, and you’ll need to hire a plumber to do the work properly.

Spacing Required for a Walk-In Shower:

At least 30 inches by 30 inches of floor space

At least 80 inches in height

At least 15 inches between the side of the toilet and the shower wall

Or at least 2 4 inches between the front of the toilet and the shower wall

Door-width space in the radius around the shower, if you plan to install a swinging door

2. Decide on Walk-In Shower Design

When you’re going the DIY route for replacing your tub with a shower, using a shower stall kit is a very appealing option.

Kits are relatively simple for a DIYer to install on their own, and they come in a range of styles, including square corner, round corner and alcove showers. Some options even allow you to tile them to match the rest of your bathroom.

You’ll also need to decide whether to go curbed or curbless.

3. Remove Tiles and Wall Sections

Before you replace your tub with a walk-in shower, you’ll need to remove some of the tile and drywall around the bathtub in order to tear it free.

To prepare the area for your bathtub removal, you’ll need to:

Cover the floor with plywood to prevent tile damage.

Turn off water to the bathroom at your home’s main water shut-off valve.

Unscrew the drain cover, overflow drain cover and faucet knobs. Pull the faucet from the tub, using an Allen wrench to loosen any screws.

Disconnect the main and overflow drains from the access panel behind your tub, or from your basement. Use a wrench to turn the locking nuts counterclockwise.

Remove the tile around the tub to a height of about 8 inches by scoring the grout with a utility knife, then prying the tiles off with a putty knife.

Cut through the drywall with a drywall saw, being careful not to cut into any studs. If your wall is plaster, use a reciprocating saw for this step.

4. Remove the Bathtub

Now, for the moment you’ve been waiting for – getting rid of that old tub.

Use these five easy steps to remove your bathtub and make room for your new shower.

Remove any nails or screws attaching the tub to wall studs.

Use a utility knife to cut through any caulk between the tub and the floor.

Use a prybar to pry the tub a few inches away from the wall.

Working with a helper, use your prybar to pry up one end of the tub and maneuver it upright. Ensure it will fit through your doors this way first.

4a. Alternatively, cut through the middle of the tub with a jigsaw to separate it into two pieces. Pry each piece up and maneuver them until you can slide the tub out of its space.

Toss the old tub into your rented dumpster, then repair the drywall you cut away.

Removing your tub will expose the concrete backing board and subfloor underneath, so now is a good time to assess and fix any damage it may have. Subfloor damage is usually caused by overexposure to moisture, and if your subfloor needs to be replaced, you’ll save yourself a lot of time and stress down the road by taking care of the issue now.

5. Install Your Walk-In Shower

Once you’ve removed your old tub, you’re ready to replace it with the new shower.

Follow the specific instructions for your shower stall kit, and you’ll be in the home stretch. If you’re converting to a curbless walk-in shower, keep in mind that you’ll first need to lower the floor of the shower area so that the shower pan will sit flush with the rest of the bathroom floor.

If your bathroom has a slab subfloor, you’ll need to hire a concrete contractor for this step. Fortunately, this is typically a quick job that shouldn’t break your budget.

If your subfloor isn’t slab, you can get a permit from your city’s building department to cut down the tops of the floor joists beneath the shower pan until it sits level.

Clean Those Dirty Walls

How to clean walls with different paint finishes

The first thing you should consider when washing painted walls is the finish. Whether the finish is glossy or flat will determine how scrubbing will affect the look of the wall.

Flat, Satin, and Eggshell Finishes

Duller paint finishes are less durable when it comes to cleaning. Do not use harsh chemicals or degreasers when cleaning flat paint walls. When washing with a sponge, be sure not to scrub too hard. The sponge should be wrung out almost completely before putting it to the walls.

Glossy or Semi gloss Finishes

Because these paints are highly durable, they’re most commonly used in high-traffic areas like the kitchen and bathroom. It’s OK to use a mild degreaser on glossy kitchen backsplashes or vanity doors. Although glossy and semigloss paint is durable, it will still scratch, so always use a soft sponge when cleaning walls.

How to Clean Walls with Latex Paint

The best way to wash walls painted with latex paint is to use warm water and a nonabrasive all-purpose cleaner. Dip a clean sponge in the water, then wring it dry. Gently rub the wall. Pay special attention to areas that get touched often, such as around doorknobs and light switches. Rinse with a second sponge and clear water. Take care not to wet areas around outlets, light switches, telephone jacks, and other electrical connections. If scrubbing those spots is necessary, turn off electricity at the circuit breaker box.

For stubborn spots, such as fingerprints, newspaper smudges, or scuffs, make a paste of baking soda and water and rub the area with a nonabrasive pad. If cleaner (or white vinegar and water) doesn’t remove the grime or stain on painted woodwork, wipe the woodwork with a rag dampened with rubbing alcohol.

How to Clean Walls with Oil-Based Paint

Wash walls painted with oil-based paint in the same manner, substituting a detergent solution (see recipe below) for the cleaner or white vinegar mixture. Wring the sponge or cloth until only slightly damp. Texture-painted walls, such as those with a troweled finish, can be dust catchers and might require deeper cleaning. Add 1 ounce of borax to each pint of water to clean the wall.

The Best Technology for a Healthy Home

We’ve got you covered with a room-by-room guide to using clean products at home.

Clean Products for a Healthy Home

Clean and healthy products are those that use technology to help you and your household stay healthy. They make daily tasks safer, quicker, and more efficient. It means less time spent cleaning up after messy fingerprints and germs in every room of the house, from the front entry way to the bathrooms.

To better understand the convenience and importance of healthy technology in the home, it is helpful to know how they are used in your home and the impact they can have. Many clean products are entirely preventative options, offering healthy, touchless, hands-free options, while others focus on superior disinfection and hygienic clean up. Take a look at how to use these ideas in every room of the home to find the best fit for your household’s busy lifestyle.

Entryway and Foyer

The health of the home can start at the front door. Look for smart hardware and lighting solutions that keep family and guests safer from the moment they arrive.

Touchless Lighting Solutions

The right lighting for the front porch and walkway provides a clear path to prevent trips and falls, as well as plenty of illumination to see by when looking for the door key. There are multiple ways to make sure the porch light is always on when needed, thanks to touchless outdoor lighting solutions that allow you on-demand, hands-free control.

Motion Sense Lighting – Available in many decor styles to match your home’s design, motion sense technology detects movement and turns on for a set length of time.

Smart Home Lighting – There are a variety of features available with Smart Home lights, from voice-activation, to easy-to-set on/off schedules, and user-friendly app controls for your phone or tablet. Smart home lights can even be integrated with devices through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Dusk to Dawn Lighting – With dusk to dawn lighting, outdoor light fixtures turn on automatically when needed. The built-in sensors monitor changes in the outdoor natural lighting, adjusting from day to night, or even overcast conditions.

These outdoor lighting options can be positioned where they are most needed around the walkways, driveways, and paths of your property to ensure they are safe to walk without injury and well-lit for security purposes. Whether looking for post-lighting along a fence, landscape lighting, flood lamps, or wall sconces for the porch, touchless lights help keep your family and guests safe in all outdoor lighting conditions

Connected Entry

Another entry feature that can protect your family with a simple update is the door hardware. There are two ways to upgrade to a connected entry hardware system. The technology of a connected hardware update allows members of the household easy, touch-free entry into the home via app access on their phones or the proximity sensors on a keyfob. There’s no need to handle dirty keys or even touch the lock.

One connected entry option is to go for a keyless entry lock, which incorporates different types of technology to provide alternate ways to secure your home. Look for a new smart lock that can be used with either WIFI or Bluetooth connections, allowing the door to be locked or unlocked via a phone app, remote control, or even a proximity sensor.

The healthier, seamless technology of electronic locks provide quick keypad access. Grime-resistant, long-lasting finishes keep the few touch-surfaces easily cleaned. Keyless electronic entry sets can be found in every design and style type, including deadbolts, handle sets, knobs, and even levers.

Antimicrobial Protection

Outside entry door hardware update options include antimicrobial door handles, locks, and other hardware pieces with an antimicrobial finish, such as those with Kwickset Microban protection . The right antimicrobial products help prevent the spread of unwanted germs and viruses that can multiply on unprotected hardware finishes.

Microban door hardware is an easy home upgrade that just requires a new front door lock and handle set. With Microban coating, high-touch surfaces like deadbolts and doorknobs are protected with silver ions permanently bonded to the hardware coating, which adds durability and strength to the finish.

Choose the right clean products for your entryway update and keep some of the germs and grime from even entering your home at all.

Living room and Den

Common areas and family gathering spaces like the living room should be a safe and healthy place for everyone. Healthy home technology helps to keep the family room comfortable and ready to use by streamlining cleanliness and purifying home spaces. Simple changes such as upgrading to touchless indoor lighting or bringing in other smart tech devices can reduce the number of high-touch, germ-collecting surfaces and keep the space cleaner

A good place to start is to implement a few indoor air quality solutions . Make sure the air is as safe as possible with healthy tech products like air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers, used as needed to match the needs of your home’s environment.

Air Purifiers

Air purifiers help filter out dust, germs, and bacteria from the air. They make breathing easier during allergy season, or year-round if the family has pets. Air purifiers are also useful indoor air quality products to bring home if you live in an area near regular construction or traffic smells, smog, and even smoke.

They push air through a filter that traps airborne particles to remove them from the air in the room. In order to be most effective, make sure to choose an air purifier strong enough to move the amount of air required for the room dimensions.

Humidifiers

For drier climates, a humidifier can be another useful addition to the living room or den, even a bedroom. If there’s a lot of static in the air, it’s a sign that you need a humidifier because the air in your home is too dry. Keeping the air cool is easier with a humidifier, as it puts moisture back into the air to be cooled via the AC system or fans.

Too much dry air can start to pull moisture from the room, leaving the people in it feeling hot and uncomfortable, with chapped skin and painful sinuses. Other health symptoms may show up in the household if there isn’t enough moisture in the air. You should add a humidifier to the household health regime if you or your family regularly shows signs of health challenges like:

Allergies or asthma

Congestion and coughing

Dry sinuses and nose bleeds

Regular runny nose

There are many benefits of a humidifier and they help keep your home comfortable and the air clean and cool. Always monitor the humidity level in your home to make sure it stays in a healthy range. Too little moisture in the air is a problem, but too much humidity carries its own risks, too.

Dehumidifier

If your living room or family room has the opposite problem, with heavy moisture in the air or sticky walls, bring in a dehumidifier. They help prevent moisture buildup in rooms with little airflow, such as basement or subterranean rooms.

Too much moisture can lead to property damage from mold and mildew. These corrosive problems also cause discomfort and pain for allergy sufferers or anyone with a compromised immune system. Unseen mold can make people sick, with everything from allergy and asthma attacks to long-lasting migraine and lung problems.

High humidity is generally uncomfortable. However, it is also easily fixed with the right sized dehumidifier for the space. As with all indoor air quality clean technology, know the dimensions of the room before you shop for a dehumidifier to help ensure it can process the appropriate amount of air flow to achieve the best results.

Kitchen and Dining Room

Other family gathering zones of the home have their own clean tech upgrade opportunities. The kitchen offers an assortment of new smart home technology to help protect against the spread of germs. Turn high-touch surfaces into hands-free, touchless alternatives, especially at the kitchen faucet. That’s where touch/touchless kitchen faucets can really shine.

If you’re wondering what’s the difference between touch vs touchless faucet technology, the secret is in the name.

A touch faucet responds to the natural conductivity of human touch and allows you to turn on the water flow with a bump of the wrist or arm at an easily accessible point on the faucet body, rather than relying on the use of a handle.

A touchless faucet, in contrast, will activate the water flow by infrared motion sensor. These faucets detect the wave of a hand or the position of a glass or dirty pan under the tap and turn the water on automatically.

When weighing the pros and cons of touchless kitchen faucets, make sure to consider how each faucet type works and which will perform best in your household. A touchless faucet makes things easy when filling up a pot or a glass of water, while a touch faucet with an extending, pull-down faucet head makes quicker work of rinsing dishes.

Smart home technology has been developed to provide voice-activated faucets. These voice controlled, touchless, smart faucets are capable of more precise commands thanks to integration with the kitchen Smart Hub. They can turn on or off on command, or the user can direct the faucet to pour a metered, exact amount of water in ounces.

Look to the material of the kitchen sink for an additional healthy boost in the kitchen. Sink materials such as fireclay, quality copper, and quartz have natural antibacterial properties which break up bacterial colonies on the surface. Other sink materials like stainless steel are easy to clean and resist the staining and corrosion of organic chemicals and scratches that could otherwise attract bacteria and stains.

Look for appliances and faucets with finishes on touchable surfaces that are fingerprint resistant. A fingerprint-resistant or smudge-proof faucet or appliance is usually stainless steel or matte finish that has been treated with a sturdy coating to prevent grime and bacteria from getting into the natural porous surface of the metal. These durable finishes make cleanup a breeze with simple soap and water. They can be found on multiple finishes, including stainless and slate, to match your kitchen.

Sanitary Dish Settings

Another clean product to incorporate into your kitchen is a dishwasher with a sanitary rinse setting that ensures plates and dishware are germ and food-grime-free before they are put away in cupboards. Using steam and hot water, sanitary rinse dishwashers clean the dinnerware to the surface, with the capacity to disinfect items inside and protect against bacteria such as e-coli and salmonella that can be left behind even on cleaned dishes. The sani-rinse setting on dishwashers heats the water to over 145 degrees Fahrenheit and generally requires a longer wash cycle. This allows a sparkling clean that is safer for everyone, without the requirements of more abrasive cleaning chemicals that may leave harmful residue.

Bathroom and Laundry Room

The worst culprits for bacteria and grime in most households are found in the bathrooms and laundry rooms. These rooms get the dirty jobs, with lots of high-touch surfaces to clean up after. Adding healthy, helpful technology in these areas reduces your family’s exposure to germs and viruses as well as cuts down on cleaning time.

Antimicrobial Faucets

When it comes to finding the healthiest options for your home bathroom, not all faucet finishes are created equal. High quality stainless steel and copper finishes help break up bacteria on the surface of the faucet to keep germs and viruses from growing and spreading. This makes them more sanitary as well as easier to clean. Be on the look out for bathroom faucets with antimicrobial finishes for an extra layer of protection.

Touchless Faucets

Touch/touchless bathroom faucets include many features that make them easy and sanitary to use. No more cleaning up after muddy (or worse) fingerprints on the bathroom faucet with a motion-sensor activated touchless faucet. These timed faucets will keep the water flow going while the active infrared sensors detect movement and shut off within seconds after the user leaves the sink, saving money on the water bill and preventing the risk of sink overflows due to careless family members or curious pets.

Touchless Toilets

Skip the spread of germs with an automatic flush toilet. There are a variety of intelligent toilets to make the “go” a little less of a mess to clean up. This includes fully automatic toilets that provide auto-sensing flush or even touchless toilet seats that open and close without having to touch the lid. Smart toilets have a water-efficient flush that uses less water while keeping the bowl cleaner, requiring less intensive scrubbing during your cleaning routine and bypassing the need for abrasive, harmful chemicals.

To complete the protection, choose a toilet seat with built-in antimicrobial properties to help prevent and reduce the growth of bacteria and other risky microorganisms between cleanings. Other options include lighted toilet seats to make the room less obnoxious on tired eyes for those mid-night bathroom visits

Whether wall-mounted or one-piece, touchless toilets and their accessories come in modern designs to complement the look of any bathroom while being an active part of cutting back on the presence of grime and bacteria.

Antibacterial Exhaust Fans

Mold and mildew that can cling and grow in perpetually moist areas. Exhaust fans can be used in either the bathroom or the laundry room to help clear moisture out of the air to keep the air cleaner and easier to breathe and to keep surfaces clear of mold. For an extra level of protection against bacteria growing in rooms prone to humidity and moisture, look for antibacterial exhaust fans with a near-UV wavelength LED light option.

Illuminating surfaces with light on the UV spectrum helps to kill bacteria by triggering a toxic response inside the bacteria growth that prevents it from growing and spreading. Antibacterial exhaust fans combine the dehumidifying fan with an LED-powered UV lamp safe for humans, pets, and plants, in a design that helps prevent mold and fungi in tile grout and other areas of the room. Some existing fans can be easily retrofitted to include the specialized lamps, so if the old, noisy fan is in need of an update an antibacterial exhaust fan is worth considering.

RING RECALLS VIDEO DOORBELLS (2ND GENERATION) DUE TO FIRE HAZARD

Name of product:

Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Generation)

Hazard:

The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:

New instructions

UNITS

About 350,000 and about 8,700 were sold in Canada

This recall involves Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras. The video doorbells have a blue ring at the front and come in two colors: “satin nickel” (black and silver) and “venetian bronze” (black and bronze). They were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable. The two-way audio doorbell can be hardwired or battery-powered and supports night vision. The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell and the model and S/N are on a label on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging. Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in this recall by entering the doorbell’s serial number at http://support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall. Only Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) models with certain serial numbers are included.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them here. Consumers can check if their video doorbell is part of this recall through Ring’s website or app.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ring has received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. The firm has received eight reports of minor burns.

Sold At:

Electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com from June 2020 through October 2020 for approximately $100.

Importer(s):

Ring LLC, of Santa Monica, Calif.

