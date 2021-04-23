The Solution for Hard Water, and Why it Matters - On the House

Protect Your Home with The Flow-Tech MAX

Over 90 percent of homes in the United States have what is considered hard water – but why does that matter? The term hard water refers to water that contains high levels of dissolved minerals, predominately calcium and magnesium. While people require these types of minerals, hard water can cause serious damage to pipes, heating systems, and plumbing fixtures. Hard water can also negatively affect the performance of soaps and detergents when compared to soft water.

Minerals can cause scaling, a buildup within pipes and waterlines; when that happens, plumbing and appliances have to work harder, which means they operate less efficiently. For example, scaling in a water heater’s element of only ¼ inch can equate to 40 percent additional energy need to produce hot water. Hard water scaling can account for up to a 75 percent loss of a showerhead’s water flow rate. Also, soap-based products are approximately 12 times more effective when used with soft water, which saves both time and detergent.

Lastly, hard water is not environmentally friendly. Traditional water heaters can create a brine solution, which is then discharged into sewer systems. And American’s use over 35 billion plastic bottles each year, so the ability to drink tap water has a direct correlation to the environment.

The Benefits of a Flow-Tech MAX System

The Flow-Tech Max is whole-house water system solution that provides an abundance of benefits to homeowners. The system’s revolutionary design is engineered to maintain the minerals needed for a healthy lifestyle. The minerals bind to each other versus clinging to pipes, providing both personal and plumbing wellness.

A Flow-Tech system allows plumbing and appliances to achieve maximum efficiencies due to the lack of buildup. When fixtures and appliances operate at high efficiencies, homeowners realize cost savings as less energy is required. In fact, the MAX system can save up to 150 gallons of water a week which benefits the environment and household budgets.

Save Time, Save Money, Save Plumbing Systems

Investing in a Flow-Tech MAX system will provide a built-in return on the investment. A certified plumber can install the system in as little as 30 minutes. Unlike traditional water softener systems, the Flow-Tech MAX does not require regular maintenance – once installed, nothing else is needed. And the system also provides peace-of-mind with a five-year warranty, which far exceeds the standard three-year warranty that most water systems offer.

To learn more, please visit https://www.flowtechhome.com/ or call 615-866-6100.