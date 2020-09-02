Haas Doors- Brooklawn Country Club - On the House

During the past 125 years, the Brooklawn Country Club has developed into a premier golf and tennis location in Fairfield, Conn.

Reliable Steel Garage Doors

As Brooklawn Country Club has expanded over the years, so has its need for storage space. One of the earliest members of the United States Golf Association back in 1896, Brooklawn boasts an 18-hole golf course, seven-court tennis center and a swimming/recreational complex. The expansive new maintenance facility was constructed to hold golf course and grounds equipment.

“The Model 710 insulated steel garage doors we installed in the new building will serve as a reliable long-term solution for Brooklawn,” says Charlie Paoli, vice president of Crawford Overhead Doors out of Stratford, Conn. “We’ve installed Haas Door products for 20 years. We actually work on 50 to 75 projects a year with Haas Door garage doors. They’re always dependable, durable and stylish.

“The Brookhaven facility garage doors were selected in a charcoal color. They have glass in the panels three-quarters of the way up on each garage door to bring light into the structure. These doors also feature extruded end caps along with tongue and groove section joints.”

Up to the Test

The 1-3/4-inch thick CFC-free polyurethane in the Model 710 garage doors helps the country club save on energy. With a 16.18 calculated R-Value, the 26-gauge galvanized steel doors include a full thermal break.

The stylish steel doors feature a flush wood grain embossment outside with a V-groove pattern wood grain embossment inside. Built to last, the Haas Door garage doors will be put to the test each day at the country club.

“The maintenance facility sees lots of traffic on a daily basis,” says Paoli. “There’s always someone bringing equipment in and out. We’re confident that the Haas garage doors will stand up to the rigors of use over time while retaining their good looks.”

Haas Door is located in Wauseon, Ohio, where the company manufactures steel and aluminum residential and commercial garage doors. The family-owned company holds memberships in IDA and DASMA, and produces products that are sold throughout North America. For more information on Haas Door, visit www.HaasDoor.com.