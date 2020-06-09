Garage Doors: Little Changes Make a Big Difference - On the House

When Ashton and Trevor Killinger purchased their new house they knew exactly what their first home improvement project would be. Investing in a new garage door to add more character and curb appeal to their home exterior.

“The existing garage door was boring,” says Trevor Killinger. “We liked the all-white look, but I knew that adding windows and a carriage house overlay style door would drastically improve the overall look of our home.”

What made Killinger so certain of his decision? As the Owner of Rocky Mountain Automatic Doors in Riverton, Wy., Killinger has installed garage doors for more than five years.

“I immediately knew that the American Tradition Series garage doors from Haas Door would help accent our home,” says Killinger. “And it’s not just about the carriage house style looks. This garage door is much better insulated than the original door, so this will help with our energy bills. The savings in heating costs alone in this area in the winter will be beneficial.

“Being a professional garage door dealer I have firsthand experience with helping people change the look of their homes by replacing an existing garage door. As our house shows, it doesn’t have to be a major change in appearance to make a dramatic improvement to enhance the home’s curb appeal. This is what I’ve recommended to my customers for years.”

Tips for Homeowners

After installing hundreds of Haas Door garage doors over the years, Killinger was glad to finally have the opportunity to select a new garage door for his own home. In doing so, he reversed roles and put himself in the position of the homeowner.

“We determined that we didn’t need to go ‘over the top’ with a new garage door selection,” says Killinger. “We stayed with the white-on-white theme. Simply changing the style design and adding four-pane arch windows to accent our steep roof lines made all the difference.”

To see how the new design would look on his home, Killinger used the free online HaasCreate Visualizer. By uploading a photo of a home exterior (or a sample photo provided), you can actually “see” what different garage door styles look like on a home. Quick and easy, simply click on different garage doors to immediately see the transformation attainable with new garage door styles.

Haas Door is located in Wauseon, Ohio, where the company manufactures steel and aluminum residential and commercial garage doors. The family-owned company holds memberships in IDA and DASMA, and produces products that are sold throughout North America. For more information on Haas Door, visit HaasDoor.com.