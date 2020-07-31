3 Top Garage Door Styles with Powerful Curb Appeal - On the House

National Curb Appeal Month in August is the ideal time to re-evaluate your home’s garage door. For properties where the garage door faces the street, it’s even more important to make sure that the garage door enhances the overall exterior look of your house.

Often the most used door in the home each day, the garage door demands special attention. And according to the 2020 Cost Versus Value Study, adding a new garage door has a higher return on investment than siding, window, entry doors, or roof replacements.

“At a strong 94.5 percent recoup value, a garage door replacement can add not only to your home’s curb appeal, but also to its value. To put it plainly, for every $1000 you invest in a garage door, $945 of that is added to the value of your home.”

Three Stylish Stand-outs

Popular nationwide, carriage house style garage doors draw strong attention to a home. The American Tradition™ Series from Haas Door replicates handcrafted wooden carriage house styles into durable steel garage doors. Accented with wrought iron hardware, overlay boards and specialty glass windows, these appealing garage doors come in a variety of woodgrain and solid color options. Overlay boards can match the color of the door or accent it in a different color.

It’s all about the glass with Residential Aluminum 360 (RA36) garage doors. Wide-open glass panes maximize the flow of light, bringing a modern, contemporary look to a home exterior. Made with rus (and corrosion) free commercial grade aluminum, each hand-crafted garage door comes in 26 standard options of powder-coated woodgrain, anodized colors or standard painted colors. Custom colors are also available. Insulated and non-insulated glass options allow you to select anything from total privacy to complete flow of sunlight into the garage.

For homeowners in rough weather areas of the country, the Insulated Aluminum 5000 Series provides both style and security. Constructed of long-lasting and corrosion-resistant aluminum, the 5000 Series doors feature a durable, weather-resistant Trinar® paint finish. More than 40 insulated and non-insulated window options allow you to select the window style best suited for your home exterior. Whether it’s Decorative Glass (with Modern Craft, Emerald and Prairieview styles) or SelectView, where you build your own window pattern, Haas Door allows you to design the style of garage door that complements your home.

Haas Door Helps

To see what a new garage door can look like on your home, the free HaasCreate online design tool is available to let you “try on” a new Haas Door garage door. Simply upload a picture of your home exterior showing your current garage. You can even use some images supplied by Haas Door.

With just a few clicks of the mouse, you can quickly see different styles, window glass, colors, hardware, and trim details of a new garage door on your home. There’s also a way to select the one you like best and then share it with friends and a garage door dealer near you.

When you’re ready to tackle this home improvement project, don’t go it alone. A professional door installer is the best bet for getting this job done right. Find a Haas dealer near you at haasdoor.com/locations

Haas Door is located in Wauseon, Ohio, where the company manufactures steel and aluminum residential and commercial garage doors. The family-owned company holds memberships in IDA and DASMA, and produces products that are sold throughout North America. For more information on Haas Door, visit HaasDoor.com.