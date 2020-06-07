Focus on Handling Fuel Safely During National Safety Month

June is a milestone month. It’s the start of the 2020 Hurricane Season, the traditional launch into summer activities, and a time to focus on your wellbeing during National Safety Month. This year, with many COVID-19 restrictions in place, the experts at Scepter™ advise people to be extra vigilant throughout the month … and the rest of the summer.

“While we’re able to enjoy outdoor activities a bit more easily now with some restrictions lifted, this year people should be even more cautious than usual,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter. “It’s easy to become distracted with all the limitations in place for social distancing. That can be dangerous when using fuel. Strict attention is needed for everything from powering lawnmowers to filling boat tanks when any type of fuel is involved.”

Safety First

The National Safety Council® (NSC) designates June each year as National Safety Month®. As the nation’s leading nonprofit safety advocate, the NSC focuses on saving lives and preventing injuries. This year, with so much attention placed on COVID-19, the NSC encourages people to be vigilant in both workplace and social situations.

“This is the perfect time to remember that using fuel requires your full attention,” says Marshall. “Safety first is not just a slogan. It should be a way of life for anyone fueling up any piece of equipment in the workplace, home or sports setting.”

Marshall reminds consumers that fire and gas never mix, and for families to remain vigilant on safety measures during warm weather activities. “Safety practices should start the moment the container is filled,” says Marshall. “Then they continue with how the container is transported and stored. It’s also about getting rid of older containers that may become damaged over time.

“If a container does not expand or contract with temperature changes, then it’s too old to operate safely. If there is evidence of any leaks under a sitting container, then it needs to be replaced. And, if the cap is broken and doesn’t seal properly, then the container definitely needs to be replaced.”

Prepare Safely

With gasoline prices lower than normal across the nation, Marshall recommends people acquire both Scepter™ SmartControl™ fuel containers for fuel readiness and the 14-gallon wheeled Scepter™ Duramax for high-capacity fuel needs. These readily-available containers can make life easier and safer when using fuel around the home and workplace or storing in advance of summer storms.

As directed on individual fuel containers, the safest use for portable, certified containers is to run yard and sports equipment, vehicles and boats. Containers should be stored in secure, dry locations away from heat sources, pets and easy access to children. And, the FMD should never be removed from the fuel container. A video showcasing proper filling and use of Scepter fuel containers is available on the company’s website.

Choosing a New Fuel Container

If you need a new fuel container for the home or workplace, Scepter SmartControl one-, two- and five-gallon fuel containers feature a unique push spout for fast pours without spills. With a single motion, the user simply presses the lever up to unlock the child safety feature with the palm of the hand, and then squeezes the large button. The first squeeze is done when upright to vent the container. Then, the nozzle gets placed over the tank. A second squeeze allows users to pour just the right amount of fuel.

The durable SmartControl containers are Made in America and are designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. Each product includes a FMD that meets the newest industry standard, and will soon be required by law. There’s also a child safety lock on each fuel container.

To handle larger fuel needs, the rugged Duramax has a patented pump handle with a spill-proof shut-off. The unit has a flow rate of two gallons of fuel per minute when in the siphon mode. Sturdy six-inch wheels help easily transport the container to marine dock areas, farms and work locations.

As an added bonus, Duramax has a bolt-on hanger for convenient hose storage. The ergonomically-designed, heavy-duty top handle on the container features extra deep handholds for transport. And, molded-in feet keep the container off the floor for increased ventilation and stability.

Where to Shop

Constructed of durable and safe high-density polyethylene, Scepter fuel containers can be found online and throughout the U.S. in The Home Depot®, Walmart®, Lowe’s®, AutoZone®, Pep Boys, Target and Northern® Tool + Equipment stores. Visit scepter.com for more information.