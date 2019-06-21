For the first time, Consumer Reports Reveals the Most Reliable Home Appliance Brands - On the House

Newly-released rankings show some brands do well across a variety of kitchen and laundry categories

Miele, LG, Thermador, and Bosch stand out among 24 brands ranked

Consumer Reports (CR), the nonprofit organization, today announced the first-ever reliability rankings for kitchen and laundry appliance brands across product categories. CR’s report finds some brands have consistent reliability across a variety of home appliance categories, and people can find reliable appliances no matter how much they spend.

“Time and time again consumers tell us they want the products that last. This is especially true with appliances that handle our most basic, yet essential, everyday tasks,” said Liam McCormack, Vice President of Research, Testing and Insights at Consumer Reports. “Our reliability ratings are designed to help consumers make the right decisions from the start – so they don’t end up regretting them later.”

Of the 24 brands CR evaluated, Miele, LG, Thermador, and Bosch stand out for consistent reliability, ranking Very Good or Good. On the other hand, Samsung, Jenn-Air, Dacor, Electrolux and Viking are less consistent because each brand has multiple product categories that earn a Poor reliability rating.

To determine how reliable a product will be, we ask hundreds of thousands of CR members how many times the products they own broke or stopped working as well as they should. We then use that data to predict how new models from a brand will hold up over time. This report on home appliance reliability includes real-world data on more than 381,000 newly-purchased kitchen and laundry appliances between 2008 and 2018, making it the largest survey of its kind.

For more information, visit CR.org.