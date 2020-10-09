Floating Shelves: Perfect for Kitchens - On the House

During Kitchen and Bath Month in October, experts at Ornamental Moulding & Millwork are reminding homeowners of the value of adding floating shelves to kitchens.

“Everyone needs just a bit more display area throughout the home,” says Keith Early, vice president of marketing and new product development at Ornamental Moulding & Millwork. “Adding a floating shelf in the kitchen is ideal for keeping spices handy, holding favorite recipe books, stacking plates or displaying decorative accents.”

Shelving in Kitchens

When Taryn Whiteaker took on the “One Room Challenge” in 2019, she transformed her kitchen into a black and white modern reveal. To give the room more warmth, she opted for floating shelving from Ornamental.

“I love the look of a kitchen filled with gorgeous tile and open shelving,” says Whiteaker. “And these shelves, oh my goodness, I am OBSESSED.”

Ashley Rowlands understands the obsession with floating shelves. As part of her kitchen transformation project she added a pair of Ornamental’s rustic shelves to her kitchen.

“These shelves are thick and solid, which makes me feel safe about loading them with dishes,” says Rowlands. “I love how the darker grains in the wood coordinate with the trim work around our windows and doors.

“Installing the shelves was pretty straight forward. There was a wooden mounting bar that I secured to the studs in the wall. Once the mounting bar was installed I attached the shelves to it. The shelves themselves are hollow boxes and the top of the box is what attaches to the mounting bar. I drilled pilot holes into the tops of the shelves because the wood is so hard. That made it easier to hammer the nails into place.”

Sizes for Every Kitchen

Ornamental Moulding and Millwork offers the Ambrosia Maple Rustic Mantel Shelf with oblong and gray hued bores running with the grain of the wood for designer appeal. The impressive shelf stands 4-3/4-inches tall and has a depth of seven inches. The mantel shelves come in two versions: with and without black wrought iron decorative trim, and are available in three-, four-, five- and six-foot lengths.

Lightweight and easy-to-install in just minutes, each shelf comes with a mounting cleat, wall screws, finish nails and instruction sheet. There’s also a step-by-step video included on the Ornamental Moulding and Millwork website.

“These shelves can be left ‘as is’ or painted/stained to complement other elements of a kitchen,” says Early. “When it comes to a fast, easy DIY project that can truly make an impact in the home, it doesn’t get any better than these decorative and useful mantel shelves.”

Available nationwide through Lowe’s®, The Home Depot® and Wayfair®, the Ambrosia Maple Rustic Mantel Shelves are Made in America.

Ornamental Moulding & Millwork manufactures a wide array of decorative wood mouldings and accessories. Owned by NOVO Building Products, the industry’s leading manufacturer and distributor of mouldings, stair parts, doors and specialty millwork, Ornamental Moulding & Millwork is based in Archdale, N.C. For more information, visit ornamental.com or call 1-800-779-1135.