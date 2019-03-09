Show Notes: Festool Roadshow - On the House

Welcome to the Festool Roadshow

Finding the next generation of tradespeople.

The trades are in crisis in America. Employers can’t find enough skilled workers for trades jobs. At the same time, young Americans are having a difficult time finding stable jobs that don’t require increasingly expensive higher-education degrees.

Festool is hitting the road to help bridge this gap. We’re heading to trade schools and other educational institutions that are training the next generation of tradespeople.

On the 2019 Festool Roadshow, Festool is partnering with This Old House, Keep Craft Alive, SawStop, Shaper Tools, the National Wood Flooring Association, and the Home Builders Institute to teach, inspire, and prepare young workers for their new careers in the trades.

Resources for future workers

Keep Craft Alive: https://www.keepcraftalive.org

Skills USA: https://www.skillsusa.org

Skilled Labor Fund: http://www.skilledlaborfund.org

Eugen Gassmann, the VP of Marketing for Festool USA LLC., joined the Carey Brothers to discuss the Festool Educational Roadshow 2019. They chatted about the benefits of Festool tools, their mission for the Festool Educational Roadshow 2019, and where you can find them next!

Festool Educational Roadshow 2019

What is it?

The roadshow is a traveling custom tractor-trailer unit totally outfitted with Festool tools. This custom trailer serves as a rolling classroom to engage visitors with captivating tools and technology that help the budding craftsman make the most of their craft.

Our mission is to help professional tradespeople become successful – at all points of their career. With this roadshow we will be supporting the beginning of their careers.

How does it work?

We will be visiting trade schools across the US and Canada to bring excitement and education to students and prospective students looking to enter the trades. As Mike Rowe Works Foundation Site says, we want to, “Make work cool again”. By showing students what is possible and how “cool” it can be to build, make, and create by hand, we want to ignite a passion for work and a passion for excellence.

During our school visits we will host both teachers, and students as well as prospective students on our traveling Roadshow truck. On this truck we will show these future workers not only cool methods of work, but how to work safely to help ensure a long and fulfilling career.

Where are we going?

While we are beginning this tour at the IBS show in Las Vegas, we are currently building a schedule of visits for the year with stops at schools like Cerritos College in Los Angeles.

The show will travel coast-to-coast and north-to-south in the US and Canada.

What is the objective?

To engage current and prospective students as well as the staff of those vocational and technical schools that are preparing students to enter the trades.

What is the tour schedule?

We are building our schedule now and will post it on our website: https://www.festoolusa.com/company/roadshow

How can I get more information?

https://www.festoolusa.com/company/roadshow

How can I participate/support?

Open a door for us…if you know a school or have a contact that can help us get in front of these students.

Who are your partners?

On the Festool Educational Roadshow 2019 we are working with our partners at This Old House, SawStop, Shaper Tool, Fine Homebuilding, National Wood Flooring Association and the Home Builders Institute (HBI).

Win the Festool Starter Package

Share about the Festool Roadshow for your chance to win!

When you attend the Festool Roadshow, you can enter to win the Festool Starter package with a TS 55 track saw, ROTEX RO 150 random orbital sander, and CT 26 E dust extractor!

To enter, share a photo or video from the Festool Roadshow using the hashtag #festoolroadshow.

One winner will be randomly selected in each of the following three entry periods:

March 1, 2019 – May 31, 2019

June 1, 2019 – August 31, 2019

September 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019

Prizes for each Entry Period: Each winner will receive a Festool TS 55 REQ-F-Plus-FS track saw, RO 150 FEQ sander, CT 26 E dust extractor,

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of Grand Prize: $2,040 US.

Thank you to Eugen Gassmann, VP of marketing, and Brent Shivle, product and application trainer, of Festool!

Website: www.festoolusa.com

Thank you to Merle Craft!

Website: Future Build/Open Opportunities

Executive Director at Open Opportunities, Inc.

Pittsburg City Council Member and former mayor

Thank you to Noah Berkowitz-Mitchell of Shaper Tools.

Website: http://shapertools.com

Thank you to the Future Build students

Juanita Smith

Kevin Jones

Thank you to our Technical Support:

Danny Bringer – Chief Engineer

Joe Sands – Remote Engineer

Carol Carey – Executive Producer

Sam Reed – Associate Producer

Dave Weingarten of Second Sight Productions – Videographer

Thank you for stopping by the Festool Roadshow 2019 with us! For more information visit the roadshow schedule here!