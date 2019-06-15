Show Notes: Father's Day Frenzy - On the House

With Father’s Day upon us yet again, and outdoor parties taking places on patios, we’ve got the facts you need to prepare yourself and your yard!

Father’s love nothing more than to preach about safety. And we have the facts for them to keep on doing so!

But don’t whip yourself into a frenzy!

This weekend we discuss everything from deck safety, to electrical safety, to those fresh father’s day finds that will keep your dad remembering you all year long!

Check out the notes below!

Warning Signs of an Unsafe Deck

Most experts agree that the average life expectancy of a wood deck is 10 to 15 years, and estimate that millions of decks in the US may be presently unsafe. The good news, however, is attention to deck safety can prevent most deck collapses.

These are some warning signs you should look out for to determine whether you may need to repair, retrofit or rebuild your deck.

Missing Connections

A deck should be built using a combination of wood, nails, screws and metal connectors. Look at how your deck is built. If you see nails but no screws or connectors, your deck may be unsafe.

Loose Connections

Depending on how the deck was built, vital connections may have loosened over time as a result of loading, temperature changes and other factors. Issues such as wobbly railings, loose stairs, or ledgers that appear to be pulling away from the home are all causes for concern.

And…

Corrosion of Connectors and Fasteners

Rotting Wood

cracked Wood

Learn more about repairing or retrofitting an existing deck at StrongTie.com

Ashley Bryant - Senior Product Manager - Siemens Industry and co-chair of NEMA’s LVDE AFCI Task Force

Ashley joins us to talk about electrical safety and AFCIs.

Electrical safety for homeowners has grown in importance over the years. These days we have a multitude of electronic devices, small appliances and more around the house. They utilize extension cords, outlets, and wiring behind the walls. Part of the evolution of home electrical safety are new smart technologies being used and required in our homes.

One in particular that helps prevents electrical fires is commonly found in your home’s circuit breaker box.

Some questions we answered in our interview include:

Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters or (AFCIs) are being used in homes as we speak. How do they help prevent electrical fires?

How is an AFCI different from a GFCI?

Where can a homeowner find them and can they put these devices in themselves?

What kind of a investment/cost are we looking at for AFCIs?

How long have they been around? Have there been any improvements to these devices over the years?

With all of the other new technologies out there, plus smoke alarms, why do we even need AFCIs?

Who supports these kinds of devices? Electrical inspectors, the safety community?

Where do you see electrical safety heading in the future?

Father’s Day Finds

If you are looking for a last minute gift for that DIY’er Dad, here a few handy and helpful items we found:

Lift All-Terrain Cart

By UpCart $99.95

This powerhouse of a hand truck can haul up to 200 pounds up and down stairs. Use it indoors or out to transport large boxes or even heavy duty appliances. And when you’re done, UpCart folds down flat for super easy storage.

Finger Safety Cutter

By Nimble

$9.95

This finger safety cutter opens envelopes, clips coupons, and does other jobs scissors typically do—but in an easier and safer way. Pop it on your finger and get to cutting with an embedded ceramic blade. It’s a great tool for folks who struggle with dexterity or anyone who wants a quicker way to make cuts.

Ladder Stabilizer

By Ladder Lockdown

$54.95

Before you head up, set up this ladder stabilizer for increased safety (and peace of mind). The heavy-duty traction pad works to secure a ladder and help prevent ladder kick out. Non-slip rubber grips are suited for surfaces like hardwood, concrete, and tile, while ground staples help on grass and gravel. Stakes do the job on snowy or icy spots.

Scorpion II Emergency Radio By Eton

$49.95

Stay informed and charged up during power outages with a rugged emergency radio that is powered by solar panel, rechargeable battery, or hand crank. The splash-proof design boasts several other functional features, including a USB charger, LED flashlight, and the always essential bottle opener.

Tile Flooring vs Wood Laminate

With so many different types of flooring materials available, it can be difficult for homeowners to choose among them. Products like tile or wood laminate are popular in a variety of applications, and each offers distinct benefits and drawbacks. When purchasing flooring, compare the features and advantages of each of these materials to find the best product for your home.

Features

Tile flooring is made from natural clay that is based to form porcelain or ceramic tiles. It can be glazed or unglazed, though glazed varieties tend to be more durable and water-resistant. Tile is available in a wide variety of styles, colors and sizes to match any decor.

Laminate is designed to resemble traditional hardwood flooring. It is made from a resinous composite base topped with a layer of printed paper. This paper layer is printed with wood grain and color to mimic the look of wood, then topped with a protective seal coat. It is sold in a number of different colors and finishes to match the look of various wood species.

Price

Laminate is considered a budget-friendly flooring option and is almost always cheaper than tile when it comes to upfront material costs. Tile is very difficult to install successfully without the help of a professional, so installation costs should also be taken into account when comparing these materials. Laminate flooring is a fairly easy DIY project that requires only simple tools and materials.

Learn more about installation, maintenance, and location by visiting Hunker's article here.

Peter Daich of Daich Coatings joined the Carey Brothers to “Spread the word!” about Daich Coatings new products!

It’s time for our recall reminder!

Tekno Products Recalls Tuff Smoke-less Grills Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

Name of product:

Tuff smoke-less grills

Hazard:

The grill can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Tekno Products has received 12 reports of the grill overheating, including five reports of fire resulting in property damage and a report of a minor burn injury.

Sold At:

Big R Stores, Cava TV Products, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Ocean State Job Lot, Bargain Playtime and Gabe’s stores from October 2018 through February 2019 for about $50.

Importer(s):

Tekno Products Inc., of Rutherford, N.J.

Consumer Contact:

Tekno Products toll-free at 888-298-3566 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at Wendy@teknoproducts.comfor more information.

Mentioned Links:

