Essential for Outdoors: Scepter Water Cans - On the House

Off-roading through the mountains. Camping under autumn leaves. Or simply getting your home ready to handle possible home emergencies. Each situation demands people be prepared. An essential part of that preparation is having sufficient amounts of clean water.

“Whether you’re traveling away from home or getting your home ready for possible storm problems, it’s critical to have extra containers filled with drinking water,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter™. “We make two different types of five-gallon water containers. Whether you need a container with extra durability for outdoor activities or an easy-to-use at-home container, we’ve got you covered.”

Durable Drinking Water Containers

Made from rugged high-density polyethylene, the 5-gallon Scepter™ Military Water Containers are BPA free, which keeps chemicals, odors and tastes out of your water. The corrosion- and fungus-resistant containers keep water clean and safe. The best-in-class water cans also withstand extreme weather conditions.

For fast use, the easy-to-carry Military Water Cans can empty up to five gallons of water in under seven seconds through the four-inch wide cap opening. The rugged containers are available in American Sand and American Green colors.

“These are the same reliable containers used by NATO allied forces in the field for more than 30 years,” says Marshall. “They’re virtually indestructible, making them ideal for boating, camping and sporting activities.

Water for Home Use

When needing to store extra water at home, the Scepter Potable Water Container is the perfect choice. The light blue 5-gallon can features an easy-pour spout for filling up a cup or small bottle. When not in use, the spout stores conveniently inside the unit.

The BPA-free, durable design of the water container makes it flexible for both using and storing. “When you’re thinking of saving water at home for emergencies, this is the container you want to use,” says Marshall. “This can is also ideal to take along in your Jeep or car when taking a day trip, hiking or going to a location where you want to make certain you have clean, drinkable water.”

Made in North America, Scepter Military Water Cans are available from Amazon, Walmart®, Grainger®, Tech Supply and Services, Bottom Line Military Sales, Lexington Container Company, DS Tactical and JerryCan.ee. Visit scepter.com for more information.