Earth Day 2021: Scepter Recycles - On the House

During Earth Day 2021 (April 22nd), Scepter™ shines a spotlight on how their company responsibly recycles and reuses the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) that goes into making their popular fuel and water containers. Almost 100 percent of any HDPE waste created in the manufacturing process is reground and then used in the making of the company’s multi-layered containers.

Scepter is the leading North American manufacturer of fuel and water containers for consumer, marine and military use. To make the containers, the company uses millions of pounds of virgin HDPE each year, plus the reground HDPE.

“We manufacture both blow molded and injection molded products,” says Tony Cacic, site leader with Scepter in Ontario, Canada. “During that process there’s always some waste. We regrind and re-use that waste product as one of the layers in our containers. It’s the same durable material and actually adds an ‘environmental layer’ to the construction of each container.”

Recycling 365 Days A Year

Scepter has two manufacturing locations in North America. More than 300 employees at the plants produce millions of fuel and water containers each year. The teams are dedicated to environmental practices and recycling efforts.

“In addition to the regrind procedures for HDPE, our facilities recycle everything from wooden pallets to the ink cartridges used in our offices,” says Loyd Qualls, site leader with Scepter in Miami, Okla. “Scrap metal is recycled. Plastic and cardboard are recycled. We’re even in the process of converting to LED lighting right now.

“The environmental practices we employ at our facilities happen 365 days a year. This dedication to smart manufacturing practices showcases how deeply we feel about the earth. Being a responsible manufacturer has benefits for our customers, our employees and the environment.”

High-density polyethylene is a lightweight, safe and durable thermoplastic. The material itself has no negative effects on the environment, which is one of the reasons Scepter uses the plastic in its manufacturing process. To make a Scepter container, several layers of HDPE create a strong, long-lasting container.

Scepter fuel and water containers can be found throughout the U.S. in Walmart®, The Home Depot®, Lowe’s®, AutoZone®, Pep Boys, Target and Northern® Tool + Equipment stores. Visit scepter.com for more information.