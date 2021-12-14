 Product Highlight: Drill Doctor X2 - On the House
Product Highlight: Drill Doctor X2

By on December 13, 2021

The new Drill Doctor X2 is an all-in-one sharpener for drill bits, knives, tools, and more. Revolutionary side-by-side sharpening stations allow you to quickly sharpen both drill bits and tools before, during, and after every project. With an interchangeable angle guide system and a dual-speed motor, you’ll find control and power for quick and consistent sharpening results every time with each and every tool. It’s a great gift for any DIYer or pro just in time for Christmas or any time of year. 

