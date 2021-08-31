Diy Patio Projects with Daich Coatings - On the House

As most people know, one home improvement project often leads to another. After Lisa Young and her husband repainted their home exterior, suddenly the concrete perimeter foundation looked ugly. That’s when Young found SpreadStone™ Decorative Concrete Resurfacing Kits and got hooked on Daich Coatings DIY projects.

For the foundation perimeter, she chose the Lake Rock color of SpreadStone. Once that was complete, she moved on to revitalizing her front patio.

“I love the results and had fun using the Daich Coatings product for the foundation,” says Young, a resident of Boulder Creek, Calif. “I wanted to achieve different colorations, so I bought several individual containers to ‘mix and match’ my own color combinations. By using the bone primer and dolphin, ivory and cool grey, I was able to get the variety of realistic colors I wanted.”

Creating a Flagstone Patio

For her project, Young started with assistance from her husband for the pressure washing — then she did the remainder of the project herself.

“After laying on the primer, I used painter’s tape to create the grout lines,” says Young. “First I rolled on, then troweled on, the SpreadStone. I wanted the texture of a flagstone finish.”

Relying on YouTube online tutorials, Young says the project was exceptionally easy. “The hardest part was actually laying the flagstone-shaped lines with the painter’s tape,” relates Young. “I was just impatient to get to the fun part!

“I used the roller for the first layer of SpreadStone, alternating colors. I then used a plastic trowel to add layers and texture. Finally, once that was dry I used a satin acrylic sealer. The result is stunning. It matches a similar flagstone in our backyard.”

Project = High ROI

The pre-mixed, factory-tinted SpreadStone coating system locks onto concrete to create a surface with a stunning decorative appeal and outstanding performance. Every kit (available in two sizes, to cover either 100- or 400-square-feet of space) contains primer, base coat, accent coat, clear sealer, stone texture roller and quarter-inch grout line stencil tape. Individual quart-, gallon- and 5 gallon-containers of the textured coating are available in 11 different colors.

“The cost versus value is incredible for the kit,” says Young. “To be able to transform the patio in a weekend for such a low cost, especially when compared to other options, is so worth it. I’d totally rate this as a ‘steal of a deal!”

And how does Young rate the finished product? “It’s a definite 10!” says Young. “The neighbors like it, and the realistic flagstone look has truly enhanced the overall curb appeal of our home. Next up, I’m moving indoors to use a SpreadStone™ Countertop Kit on our kitchen backsplash tiles!”