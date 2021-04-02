COVID Lockdown Project: DIY Kitchen Rehab - On the House

After almost a year at home staring at her 1980s-style kitchen, Sara Lehner couldn’t take it anymore. The quarantined homeowner went all-in to get rid of her yellow kitchen countertops, dark cabinets and ugly wallpaper.

“I have researched kitchen re-do options for 15 years,” says Lehner. “Forced time at home finally gave me the opportunity to tackle this project.”

The Wisconsin homeowner tore down the old wallpaper and refinished the kitchen walls in a sea glass color. She painted the cabinets white and replaced appliances. Then she refinished her antique kitchen island, a pantry cabinet and an antique buffet.

Countertop Success

To complement all her changes, Lehner purchased a SpreadStone™ Countertop Refinishing Kit in Bright White.

“I wanted the unique look of real stone countertops,” says Lehner. “Even though my previous countertops were still in good shape, the color was unappealing with all the changes I had made.

“This part of the kitchen rehab was so easy. I watched the DIY videos on the Daich Coatings website and on YouTube. Then I jumped in and got the project done.

“I’m so thrilled with how the countertops turned out. The Bright White color with the shimmering mineral accents is the perfect accent for my new kitchen. This project was so successful that I’m now looking at using SpreadStone to redo our main bathroom countertop and sink. At this point it’s safe to say I’m addicted to using this product!”

