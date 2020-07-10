Tackling a DIY Garage Floor Project During Quarantine - On the House

Like many people, John Gwinn is tired of sitting at home, doing nothing. He decided to invest his time in home improvement projects, starting with a new garage floor.

“With the coronavirus, our lives were just put on hold,” says Gwinn, a resident of San Diego, Calif. “I decided this is the perfect time for home projects. I needed something to transform our sealed concrete floor so I started researching epoxy floor coatings online.

“The online reviews were very positive for the DaiHard® 100 Industrial Strength Epoxy Floor Coating Kit. This was one of the easiest DIY projects I’ve ever done.”

Garage Transformation

DaiHard 100, from Daich Coatings, is a significant departure from water-based epoxy floor coatings. Unlike weaker water-based epoxies, DaiHard is a “100% solids” epoxy formula that withstands heavy-duty forklift traffic – but at a cost similar to common water-based offerings.

“I wanted a finish with no hot tire pickup,” says Gwinn. “Plus our three-car garage needed a transformation. We used the tan coating and added the flakes. It’s got a great finished look. In addition, it’s impressive that the surface now resists water, salt and chemicals.”

Easy Application

After prepping the surface, Gwinn easily rolled on one coat of the DaiHard product. The industrial strength epoxy coating locks onto interior concrete floors with exceptional adhesion capabilities, impact and abrasion resistance.

The low-odor, zero VOC epoxy delivers professional-grade, heavy-duty performance on all types of concrete surfaces, including garage and workshop floors, laundry rooms, basements, cellars and more.

One Kit Does It All

The DaiHard 100 kit (which is cost effectively priced below $90 on the Daich Coatings website and through The Home Depot online, both with free shipping) includes a cleaner to loosen dirt on the floor before applying the epoxy. The kit also includes 2.7 quarts of DaiHard epoxy resin (part A of the formula) plus one quart of DaiHard epoxy hardener (part B of the formula). The two parts are combined and then applied to the surface with either a roller or squeegee application. One roller-applied coat generally covers an area of 250 square feet.

To add to the overall appearance of the finished floor coating, the kit includes optional decorative vinyl flakes that may be sprinkled onto the wet surface. A light and uniform layer of the broadcasted flakes will also create a slip-resistant floor. If desired, a second optional layer of available DaiHard 100 Industrial Strength Epoxy Clear Coat can also be applied over top of the broadcasted flakes the following day for a high-gloss showroom finish and even greater durability.

Daich Coatings epoxy floor coatings, sealers, primers and decorative concrete products are available online at The Home Depot®, Home Hardware or online at Daich Coatings.