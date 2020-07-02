Garage Floor Makeover - On the House

Homeowners across the country are finding an effective and economical new DIY floor finishing alternative with DaiHard® 100 Industrial Strength Epoxy Floor Coating Kit.

DaiHard 100, from Daich Coatings, is a significant departure from water-based epoxy floor coatings which have been widely sold through retail stores for the past 15 years. Unlike weaker water-based epoxies, DaiHard is a “100% solids” epoxy formula that withstands heavy-duty forklift traffic – but at a cost similar to common water-based offerings. Available in gray or tan, DaiHard can be easily tackled as a DIY project by homeowners.

Once applied to a clean surface — using a standard paint roller or squeegee applicator — the industrial strength epoxy coating locks onto interior concrete floors with exceptional adhesion capabilities, impact and abrasion resistance.

The low-odor, zero VOC epoxy delivers professional-grade, heavy-duty performance on all types of concrete surfaces, including garage and workshop floors, laundry rooms, basements, cellars and more.

“Just one coat of DaiHard 100 hides anything previously on a concrete surface,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “The new DaiHard surface withstands numerous daily demands. It resists water, salt and chemicals, for a surface that is easy to clean. And, of course, there is no hot-tire pickup, so there are no worries about driving on the surface.

“We continually see homeowners using this epoxy floor coating in all kinds of locations. If there’s an ugly, marked-up concrete floor in need of protection and lasting durability, this is the solution.”

One Kit Does It All

The DaiHard 100 kit (which is cost effectively priced below $90 on the Daich Coatings website and through The Home Depot online) includes a cleaner to loosen dirt on the floor before applying the epoxy. The kit also includes 2.7 quarts of DaiHard epoxy resin (part A of the formula) plus one quart of DaiHard epoxy hardener (part B of the formula). The two parts are combined and then applied to the surface with either a roller or squeegee application. One roller-applied coat generally covers an area of 250 square feet.

To add to the overall appearance of the finished floor coating, the kit includes optional decorative vinyl flakes that may be sprinkled onto the wet surface. A light and uniform layer of the broadcasted flakes will also create a slip-resistant floor. If desired, a second optional layer of available DaiHard 100 Industrial Strength Epoxy Clear Coat can also be applied over top of the broadcasted flakes the following day for a high-gloss showroom finish and even greater durability.

“DaiHard protects against oil stains, chemicals, salt and general wear and tear that concrete floor surfaces routinely receive in the home,” says Daich. “For less than $90 homeowners can transform their interior concrete floors with this durable and long-lasting product.”Daich Coatings epoxy floor coatings, sealers, primers and decorative concrete products are available online at The Home Depot® or online at Daich Coatings.