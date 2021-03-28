DIY Dream: New Life for Backyard Setting - On the House

In sunny southern California, where outdoor living takes place most of the year, Anthony B. had a challenge. His backyard barbecue kitchen center and seating area were showing signs of aging. The DIYer knew there had to be “refresher options” available and decided to tackle the job.

“After eight years of continual use, it was almost impossible to clean the dirt and grease off the barbecue counter,” says Anthony. “There were small cracks showing and aged water stains on the sides. I knew there had to be a product in the marketplace that could solve these problems.”

New Surfaces

Baumgart searched the internet for solutions. The Daich Coatings website convinced him to do a trial run.

“I purchased one gallon of RollerRock® in a deep gray Lava Rock color for under $50,” says Anthony. “I was literally amazed at how good it looked on the countertop and how easy it was to apply. I immediately ordered more products to coat the concrete seating area near my fire pit.”

The real stone coating of RollerRock resists freeze/thaw conditions, mold, mildew, water and UV rays. Traditionally used on horizontal surfaces (like walkways and driveways), the durable product also resists salt, chemical, impact and abrasion, along with hot tire pickup. Available in 15 colors, RollerRock is laboratory tested to provide up to double the recommended OSHA slip-resistance rating.

Coating the Sides

Once he got started, there was no stopping the DIYer. “I ordered gallons of VertiStone® Roll-On Wall Texture for the stucco sides of both the barbeque kitchen and the seating area,” says Anthony. “Those sides were originally smooth stucco, and the kitchen tops were solid concrete. The years of wear, dirt and grime have all been erased with the Daich Coatings products.”

Without mixing, prep work or multi-step labor-intensive processes, VertiStone quickly transforms a surface. By using decorative textured brushes and the stone coating, different finishes can easily be achieved, including smooth polished marble, natural suede, parchment, dream lace and linen.

VertiStone tints to thousands of colors and can be applied directly onto drywall, block, masonry and concrete surfaces. Designed for both interior and exterior use, the fast-drying finish features extremely low VOCs and is odorless. The breathable finish does not encourage mold and mildew, so it can be used in high humidity areas of the home, such as bathrooms and kitchens.

Protecting the Surfaces

To protect the newly-coated surfaces, Anthony applied coats of Hi-Build Ultra Clear Coat. The tough, protective coating resists water, U/V rays, chemicals, impact and abrasion. It also resists mold and mildew, hot tire pickup and salt.

“I’m so pleased with the outcome of the backyard projects that I’m moving forward with a new front porch project,” says Anthony. “I’ve ordered RollerRock to make the porch look better than new. And, I have a friend who needs to redo his second story patio floor. He’s using RollerRock and I’ve offered to help.

“I’ve become addicted to the fast success that can be achieved with the Daich Coatings products. They’re easy to use, do the job they’re supposed to do, look great, and are reasonably priced. You can’t really ask for much more!”