Show Notes: Designing Your Spaces - On the House

Great New Painting Gear

We’re always on the lookout for stuff that’ll help us get our painting jobs done better and faster. We scour the shelves of paint stores, surf the net, and pick the brains of painting pros to find the latest and greatest as well as the best classic tools and gear. Here a few of some of the newest products we have found for you;

Are You Organized? Or Want To Be?

Do you sigh when you see a picture of a beautifully organized cabinet or closet and think who has time to do that? I do, but then the though leaves as fast as it came. Well, if you don’t have time, how about hiring a professional organizer.

Many of us have probably figured out by now, it’s tough to do the hard work of effective organization on your own, especially if you’re looking at a major mess and have no idea where to start.

What Does a Professional Organizer Do?

Their job description is right there in their name, but professional organizers can do quite a bit more than just declutter your sock drawer and spice cabinet.

The ultimate goal of a professional organizer is not just to beautify your space but to create an intuitive system of organization that you can continue following long after they’re finished. It’s all about removing the chaos from certain sections of your home and providing you with the right tools to maintain your newfound zen.

Professional organizers can work their magic anywhere that you need them to, including the aforementioned pantries and closets as well as offices and desks, kitchen cabinets, basements, and pretty much anywhere else that you have a lot of stuff but no good method for keeping it in order. They can also help you organize your to-do list and appointment book, or even your weekly grocery list.

If you hire one, expect to learn some important lessons about efficiency in organization and ways to better manage the flow of your space. Ideally, you want to end up with expert organization that you can sustain on your own and for the long-term. If you’re not sure about the method (or lack thereof) behind the madness, make sure to ask plenty of questions so that you can see the logic underlying your new system.

How Much Does It Cost to Hire a Professional Organizer?

You should expect to spend between $255 and $760 for a professional organizer’s services, according to HomeAdvisor, with an average cost of $482.

Most professional organizers price their services by the hour, which means that the more work your space needs, the more you’re likely going to have to spend to get it in better shape. Also playing in to your total cost will be whether you work with a professional organizer who is self-employed versus an organizer who works for an agency. In the former case, you may find a bit more flexibility on fees. And if you’d rather pay by the day or by the project, it doesn’t hurt to ask.

As with any service, the more you need the more you’ll spend. This applies not just to the scope of the organizing project that you have on hand but to the additional needs you might have—including things like the measurement and installation of physical storage systems and the organization of non-tangible assets such as your computer and contact list.

Other factors that will affect your total cost include your location, your timeline (you’ll likely spend more for a rush job), and how much experience the organizer has.

Tips for Hiring a Professional Organizer

Your home is a sacred space, and if you’re going to pay for professional organization, you may as well make it truly worth your while. Here are a few tips to help you out.

Know exactly what you need. Get a good idea of the full scope of the project before you start reaching out to potential service providers. The more information you can provide, the easier it will be to find the right person.

Price compare. You get what you pay for; so don’t necessarily go with the organizer who quotes you the cheapest fee. Do your research and do some price comparisons between two or three of your top picks before deciding on who you’re going to hire.

Ask for referrals. The best way to know if a professional organizer is great at what they do is to get a referral from someone you trust. If you don’t have anyone to ask, use online reviews to guide your search in the right direction.

Kids Room Interior Design 101

Whether your children are ten years old or three, you want to design a kids room where they feel safe, comfortable, and content. Having a place where they can grow, play, and learn will ensure that they’re as happy as possible.

However, creating a kids room isn’t easy, especially if your kids are younger and their interests aren’t as clear yet. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of ten kids room decoration ideas that you can use to delight both yourself and your kids.

Bring It Down to Their Level

Unleash Their Inner Artist With a Chalkboard Wall

Let There Be Light

Add Bursts of Color

Add Wall Stickers and Decals

Be Creative With the Space

Choose the Right Flooring

Don’t Underestimate the Value of a Comfy Bed

Make a Workspace

Remember That Kids Like to Play

Consumers Electronics Show 2021

We checked out some of the more interesting new products and technologies and while none could be seen in person or tried out in real life, we find these particularly interesting:

Smart Toilet: Ok, you know this is the one you want to hear about. So cutting right to the bottom, so to speak, take a seat on the new Toto Wellness Toilet, from Japan, of course, the home of toilets that do so much more than just flush. This one apparently reads your “key outputs” and determines how healthy your diet is and what you should be eating instead. Think of it as a fill-in-your-favorite-ethnic-stereotype mother replacement

Bathing Beauty: If there was ever a time we all needed a sanctuary to get away from it all, it’s been the past year so Kohler — the people who make kitchen and bath fixtures — introduced the Stillness Bath. Without a firsthand dip, we’d say it’s one-part Japanese soaking tub, one-part smart temperature control, one-part infinity pool and one-part just weird with a built-in fog machine. For $16,000 they better supply the bubble bath too.

Mop Top: In an age of Roombas and such, it’s getting hard to find a new twist on floor cleaning products. Well, the folks at Roborock have decided that the chore of dragging your used mop across your just cleaned floor is just all-too-much so their S7 has an auto-lifting mechanism to solve this deadly problem. Whew, we’ve been really worried about mop residue this past year.

Wave If You See Trouble: Home security systems have become pretty ubiquitous but some people were impressed with a new one called Hex Home by Origin Wireless AI that uses Wifi waves to detect unwelcome movement. Who even knew there was such a thing as Wifi waves?

Dog’s Life: Anyone with a pet and a front door knows they often don’t get along so Chamberlain, a garage door opener, introduced an internet-connected dog door that must be pretty amazing because it will retail for $3,000. You’ve got to really love your dog for that, right?

TV in Bed: We all do it, so why not have the television as part of the bed itself. LG Display, sister company to the consumer electronics brand, showed a 55-inch TV built right into the foot of the bed. Of course it raises and lowers as you see fit and can even be partially shown if you just want to check the time and weather…just like a $14 clock radio.

Self-Serve/Self-Make Ice Cream : Think of this as a Keurig for dessert. The ColdSnap rapid freezing machine makes ice cream in 60 to 90 seconds they say…not to mention frozen drinks like margaritas. No word on whether it will make your Ben & Jerry Chunky Monkey substitute but we guess it saves space in the freezer.



