DaVinci Roofscapes Top 2020 projects - On the House

Reroofing a Frank Lloyd Wright Home

Racine, Wisconsin

Located on the shore of Lake Michigan sits a home designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1905. The stucco finish front, intricately detailed windows and breathtaking waterfront views make this a home like no other in the Racine neighborhood. A newly-added DaVinci Single-Width Slate roof in an Aged Cedar color has brought rave reviews from both area residents and Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts.

DaVinci Composite Roof Stands Up to Derecho

Vinton, Iowa

Carol and Ray Knoff reroofed their Victorian-style home in 2012 with Bellaforté Slate and DaVinci Multi-Width Slate tiles. Eight years later, a powerful derecho with 130-mph winds tormented their home. For Iowa residents, it was like experiencing an EF-2 tornado. While roofs and homes were torn apart all around them, the Knoffs had just one raised roof tile.

One-of-a-Kind Home with a One-of-a-Kind Composite Roof

Caledon East, Ontario, Canada

Nothing compares to the lodge-type dream home recently sold in Canada. The three-story retreat features a newly-installed DaVinci Select Shake roof in a Tahoe color. The aesthetic appeal of the roof is matched only by its ability to anchor the design of this stunning mountain home.

One-on-One Support from DaVinci

Keller, Texas

Storm damage qualified the Ollman family for a new roof. But, where to start? After picking up the phone and calling DaVinci Roofscapes, the Ollmans got all the help they needed. Customer service representatives and a color expert consultant helped the Ollmans select a DaVinci Multi-Width Slate roof in a Weathered Green color to complement their home’s brick and stonework exterior.

Five DaVinci Slate Roofs in One Family

Rochester, New York

Seven years ago Peter and Susan Schottland purchased a home. It came with a new DaVinci slate roof. They liked it so much, that they had a DaVinci slate roof installed on a newly-constructed family retreat. The DaVinci composite roofs made such an impact on family members that soon both their daughters and Peter’s mother had DaVinci slate roofs on their homes!

Six Dream Homes. Six Dream Composite Roofs.

Highlands, New Jersey

When Home & Land Development Corp. decided to construct six waterfront custom homes overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, they knew what roofing product to select. Being so close to the water, builder Charles Farkouh chose Bellaforté Slate. With 10 years of previous homes constructed with the composite roofing, the builder knew the eye-catching roofs would help protect the homes from severe weather, high winds and long-term maintenance.

For more project details and professional images, contact Kathy Ziprik at ZiprikPR@gmail.com or 828-890-8065.