DaVinci Roofscapes Belleforte line - On the House

Bellaforté, the most affordable shake product available from DaVinci Roofscapes®, now comes in the three unique colors of the company’s Nature Crafted Collection: Black Oak, Aged Cedar and Mossy Cedar.

Available previously on DaVinci Multi-Width and Single-Width Shake composite roofing tiles, the realistic Nature Crafted Collection colors have grown in popularity since their introduction just a few years ago. Homeowners have gravitated to the nature-inspired colors that replicate different progressive aging processes found on real shake shingles.

“The Nature Crafted Collection captures the look of a moment and retains it for decades,” says Wendy Bruch, marketing manager at DaVinci Roofscapes. “The popularity of these colors is so great that we’re now extending them to our durable Bellaforté Shake tiles.”

Nature Crafted Collection

Proprietary process technology at DaVinci Roofscapes allows the company to recreate the natural warmth and soft patinas found in the Nature Crafted Collection.

The Black Oak color reminds people of natural cedar shingles that have been saturated with moisture and mold for many years. The color tells the story of dark, aged mature-looking cedar on a home. The Aged Cedar color reflects a burnt reddish cedar tone. This color is generally found when there’s a transition from a new cedar shake roof into the weathered deeper tone. Mossy Cedar features a damp, greenish character. While in real cedar this is achieved by moss and lichen that are not good for the longevity of the roof, the color is one that people desire for their natural-looking shake roofs.

“The Nature Crafted Collection is for people who are true lovers of cedar shake shingles,” says Bruch. “They get the colors they desire from the very first day the roofing tiles are installed, without waiting years for the aging process to occur.

“The hues are remarkably realistic and are ‘locked in’ for a lifetime on the roof. Best of all, with composite roofing people have none of the maintenance hassles or decay worries they would normally experience with real cedar shingles.”

Bellaforté Shake

Designed as a reasonably-priced, top quality shake shingle that resists hail, impact, decay and fire, Bellaforté Shake has steadily grown in popularity since being introduced to the marketplace. The authentic-looking composite shake tiles resist splitting, cracking, curling and fading. Plus, they’re crafted to resist mold, algae, fungus and insects.

“Imagine a cedar shake roofing tile that is never negatively impacted by time or weather,” says Bruch. “That’s Bellaforté Shake. There are no hassles of dealing with problems associated with real wood. Homeowners get all the benefits of the look of real shake, but with a Lifetime Limited Materials Warranty.

“When compared to other roofing options, the allure of a Bellaforté Shake product in Black Oak, Aged Cedar or Mossy Cedar is appealing. Available at an affordable price, with the natural cedar look and none of the ongoing maintenance hassles of real cedar, the result is impressive.”

Made in the U.S.A.

Manufactured in Kansas, DaVinci composite roofs have an authentic, natural look. The inspired engineering of Bellaforté products makes uncommon beauty and performance more attainable for every home. The product’s innovative design requires less overlap (reducing waste and cost), making it a stylish upgrade that won’t bust the budget.

Bellaforté, DaVinci’s most affordable product line, has been designed to reduce material costs while providing long-term durability. Each Bellaforté Shake tile features staggered edges, color variations and dramatic shadows that contribute to a truly realistic appearance.

DaVinci Roofscapes, a Westlake company, leads the composite roofing industry in the greatest selection of colors, tile thickness and tile width variety.