10 Colorful Roofing Projects for a decade - On the House

For the past 10 years DaVinci Roofscapes has used the talents of color specialist Kate Smith. The president and chief color maven of Sensational Color, Smith shares her international color expertise with homeowners looking for direction when selecting colors for DaVinci composite slate and shake roofs.

“During the past decade I’ve provided color insights to hundreds of homeowners looking for ‘just the right color’ roof to accent their homes,” says Smith. “My direction to them is clear. Start by looking at the home exterior from the top down. The roof color should always be selected to complement the home’s overall design and existing foundational elements.”

Free Color Support

To help educate homeowners on “Top Down” color choices, Smith has created four e-books for DaVinci during the past decade. The free online guides are designed to assist homeowners in learning about home exterior color schemes for a variety of home styles. Smith has also created curb appeal tips, a variety of color palettes and many color-related blog postings. And, she’s available for free color advice for anyone purchasing DaVinci roofing products.

To mark the decade of color support provided by Smith, the DaVinci Roofscapes team has identified 10 of the most colorful residential and commercial roofing projects undertaken since Smith joined the team.

Top 10 Colorful Roofing Projects

Vintage Home Gets Custom Color Roof

Homeowners Carol and Ray Knoff drove from their home in Vinton, Iowa to the DaVinci Roofscapes manufacturing plant in 2011. They brought with them samples of pavement, so their new DaVinci roof could be made in a custom blend to reflect the historical nature of their 111-year-old Queen Anne style home.

“The DaVinci team worked with us to develop a color combination of Midnight Gray and Cottage Red,” says Carol Knoff. “It really ‘pops’ and gives a positive first impression of our home while helping define the roof lines and architectural style.”

Custom Green DaVinci Roof

A big home deserves a big, beautiful roof. When Linda Mellijor took the plunge to re-roof her 14,000-square-foot home in Lake Forest, Ill., she went all in. For her French Tudor style home she wanted a “fresh” color for her new DaVinci Single-Width Slate roof. The experts at DaVinci created a special custom green color that the homeowner loves.

“I like this DaVinci roof more every day,” says Mellijor. “People just stop to look at it. The neighbors like it, and we feel it really complements our home design.”

Historic St. Paul’s Cathedral in Oklahoma City Gets Fire Brick Red Polymer Roof

Almost two decades after the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, the heavily-damaged St. Paul’s Cathedral and Parish House near the blast site got a new composite slate DaVinci roof … in fire brick red. The 1904 Norman-Gothic church structure, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was badly damaged during the tragic Oklahoma City bombing.

“Our research brought us to DaVinci, and we’re very pleased with the results,” says Mike Murphy, a member of St. Paul’s church and a director at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “The roofs have been up since early in 2014 and the bright, attractive red color now serves to highlight our location in the community.”

Historic Home Gets 21st Century Roof

Built in 1860, Irene Darocha’s historic home sits on land deeded to the original property owner by William Penn. The West Chester, Penn. home is more than 150 years old. When it came time to restore the roof, she searched for authentic-looking slate tiles, and found them with DaVinci. Darocha chose to create a custom blend of colors for the roof, combining dark purple plus light, medium and dark gray slate tiles with black tiles.

“I wanted the black added in to the roof so it would gain more attention,” says Darocha. “The unique mixture of the five color shades looks terrific and very historically accurate on the structure. I wanted those specific colors so they could complement the natural shading in the original serpentine stone exterior of the home that came from a local quarry 148 years ago when the original structure was built.”

Modern Roofing Materials Gives New Life to Historic Home

As the fifth owners of the 137-year old home in Mt. Airy, Penn., the Nasratullah family was searching for a new roof that would complement the design of their historic home. They wanted to recapture the vibrant terra cotta color that had deteriorated over time. The solution came with a DaVinci Single-Width Slate roof in a Sonora color blend of three colors: medium terra cotta, dark terra cotta and light clay.

“We selected the Sonora blend to replicate the terra cotta colored tiles that were still on the roof,” says Ahsan Nasratullah. “Now the synthetic slate roofing complements the house in a way the original architect had intended.”

Engineered Slate for Georgia Tech’s Daniel Environmental Engineering Laboratory

Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, the Georgia Institute of Technology is a leading research university focused on advanced science and technology. So perhaps it’s no surprise that DaVinci Single-Width Slate now tops one of their premier structures: The Daniel Environmental Engineering Laboratory (DEEL).

As part of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, DEEL is housed in a three-story structure. Originally built in 1942, the structure looks right at home surrounded by Atlanta’s modern skyscrapers. With its unique custom blend of 70% Evergreen and 30% Light Purple, the DaVinci roof enhances the historic aesthetic appeal of the structure.

Hail Story with a Happy Ending

After a severe hail storm damaged the roof of the Singh family, they decided to invest in a Bellaforté slate roof. The composite roof resists hail, impact and high winds, so the Midland, Texas family can rest easier. And, to get the curb appeal they wanted, DaVinci was able to offer the Sonora blend of medium and dark terracotta, along with light and dark clay.

“We wanted a color that looks similar to the concrete roof tile originally on our home,” says Mohan Singh. “This Sonora color is perfect. It’s added drastically to the curb appeal of our house.

Synthetic Slate Roof Used on Beaver Creek Town Homes

If you’re lucky enough to visit Beaver Creek, Colo., you’ll notice that many of the roofs look the same. That’s because a custom blend of colors was created back in 2008 called “Beaver Creek Blend.” The combination of green, tan and gray colors has been used on the Highlands Slopeside condo complex, Elk Track town homes and several other properties in the popular ski resort to help unify the structures in Beaver Creek.

Colorful Composite Slate Roof for 1907 Home

Travel to Omaha, Neb. and you’ll find the Reinhold B. Busch residence in the 30-block area of the Gold Coast Historic District. Part of the National Register of Historic Places, the home originally had Ludowici tile of green glaze on its roof. In more recent years, owner Mac McLaughlin had a new DaVinci slate roof installed.

To create the color that Higgins thought would best complement the Italianate Revival style home, he started with DaVinci’s European blend of grays and purples. Then he created a custom color blend by randomly inserting green tiles throughout the entire roof. Having the green tiles “sprinkled” in with the European blend provided a unique look for the home.

“The roof — with its unique color scheme — looks beautiful and is really a great fit with the historic style of architecture for this home,” says McLaughlin.

Colorful “Safari House” Features Custom DaVinci Roof

Inspired by their love of warm earth-tone colors, and touches of safari-themed items found inside their home, Jack and Angie Craig transformed their colonial-style house with stand-out colors. On the roof, four earthy colors of light clay, medium light autumn, medium autumn and black, allowed the Kansas homeowners to get creative.

“We wanted to add more pizzazz and interest to our home,” says Angie Craig. “The colorful DaVinci roof was the perfect starting place to achieve our goal.”