Daich Coatings Resurfacing Projects - On the House

Searching for a cost-effective way to revitalize aging countertops and wall tiles? Then look no further than real stone finishes from Daich Coatings.

Homeowners and building industry professionals alike can change kitchen and bathroom surfaces with SpreadStone™ Countertop Finishing Kits and SpreadStone™ Wall Tile Refinishing Kits from Daich Coatings.

“If you can use a roller and paintbrush, then you can use these products to create new stone horizontal and vertical surfaces,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “Our proprietary stone technology, which has been in use for more than 25 years on all kinds of exterior surfaces, now gives people an exciting new decorative option for enhancing home interiors.”

SpreadStone Countertop Finishing Kit

Existing countertops made of laminate, cultured marble, concrete, wood, tile and other solid surfaces all effortlessly accept the SpreadStone finish. Just roll on a new stone surface — right over an existing kitchen or bathroom countertop — in just a weekend.

SpreadStone is a dynamic multi-colored decorative stone finish that provides shimmering mineral accents and color highlights found in natural mined rock. The coating system has outstanding resistance to hot pans, stains, abrasion, impact and household cleaners, making it ideal for the general wear and tear common with busy kitchens and other areas of the home.

The decorative stone solutions are available for less than $125 a kit in 11 decorative color options. All application tools and required coatings are included in a kit. Each kit transforms up to 40 square feet of surface. The finishes are essentially odorless and come pre-mixed and ready to apply immediately, with no harsh chemicals.

Application of the product can be done in three simple steps — a stone base coat, a decorative stone coat and a stone clear top coat. The coatings create a lasting and elegant new upgrade for any room. As a bonus, the cost effectiveness of the product makes it easy and inexpensive to change the color whenever desired to suit new decor in the future.

SpreadStone Wall Tile Refinishing Kit

The SpreadStone Wall Tile kit includes everything needed to roll on a premium stone or porcelain finish. Starting with a bond coat and stone coating, the existing tile surface is completely covered. A stone accent coat is then applied with a textured roller. Following that, a stone highlight coat is applied. Finally, a stone clear coat is added to seal the finish.

“Sometimes the look of a tile gets old and dull,” says Daich. “Other times the grout is stained or you just want a change. This DIY kit project is priced under $100 to cover up to 50 square feet per coat. It’s fast and easy, and can be done on tiles in bathrooms and shower areas, on a kitchen backsplash, as an accent wall tile or even on decorative columns.”

The new SpreadStone surface on the tiles is hard and durable, and provides a waterproof barrier. The coatings resist cleaning chemicals, mold and mildew for long-term beauty. All the water-based products are odorless with fast drying times and come in 20 different colors.

“By following a few easy steps you can quickly say farewell to dirty grout lines and old-fashioned tiles in just a weekend,” says Daich. “And, best of all, this kit is just a fraction of the price that you’d pay to replace your old tiles!”

Daich Coatings kits are available online at The Home Depot® and also factory-direct with free shipping through Daich Coatings at daichcoatings.com.