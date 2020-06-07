New Information-Packed Daich Coatings Website - On the House

The newly-enhanced Daich Coatings website makes it easier than ever for consumers to find and order real stone coatings and sealers for their homes. Focusing on solutions for every part of the home, the updated daichcoatings.com website showcases DIY products that help improve the beauty, functionality and safety of the home.

“This website includes easy-to-find, detailed product information, installation videos and step-by-step application instructions for all our products,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings Corporation. “We invested significant time in recreating our website to put more information at the fingertips of our customers.

“Extensive FAQs, features and benefits, images and reviews are included for all our products. From real stone countertop refinishing kits to floor coatings, from interior wall finishes to exterior resurfacing finishes, sealers and clear coats, this website puts our full breadth of products right in front of website visitors.”

Launching TracSafe

Designed with bold graphics, the new Daich Coatings website includes the company’s most recently-added product, the TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer. With anti-slip ratings up to twice the OSHA standard, TracSafe provides aggressive anti-slip performance with all-weather durability for both residential and commercial settings.

TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer performs double-duty, as both a high-performance clear coat that strengthens and protects surfaces, while also helping to protect the pedestrians who walk on it from slips and falls. Its high-performance, odorless water-based technology bonds firmly to all types of flooring materials, from concrete, masonry, stone pavers, to tile, vinyl, linoleum and pre-painted surfaces —indoors and out.

“Whether consumers need to create a safer garage floor surface with TracSafe or update their kitchen countertops with SpreadStone™, our easy-to-navigate website makes it easier than ever to find the product that’s right for their project,” says Daich. “People can order online for fast delivery of our products. We offer global distribution and all the support needed to successfully transform different parts of the home.”