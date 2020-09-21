Daich Coatings in the Neighborhood - On the House

It started with Mike Kubecki updating his porch and stairs. Then it moved to Kevin Zamiskie Jr. redoing his kitchen countertops. Next up will be Nathan Keller’s front porch. The result? Daich Coatings home improvement projects are springing up all over this Greensburg, Penn. neighborhood.

With extra time for upgrade projects during the COVID-19 quarantine, home facelifts are happening throughout America. In this Pennsylvania town, they’re condensed within several blocks!

When Kubecki decided to give new life to his pock-marked front porch, he turned to Daich Coatings SpreadRock® granite stone coating in a Flint Gray color. Then, to seal in the beauty while providing a safer surface, he applied TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer to the surfaces.

“These are impressive products that helped transform our porch and stairs,” says Kubecki. “There are no more holes in the surface. Applying the SpreadRock product leveled out the porch.

“For me, the best thing is that the porch now has traction. I was always worried about people slipping and falling when the floor gets wet. The TracSafe product gave the porch a non-skid surface so I no longer have to worry.”

Once Kubecki’s completed porch was finished, it started drawing attention in the neighborhood. That’s when Zamiskie decided to upgrade his front sidewalk.

“As soon as Mike showed me his porch I went online to order the SpreadRock product for my sidewalk,” says Zamiskie. “For inside my house, I also ordered the SpreadStone® Countertop Finishing Kit in an Oyster color.

Zamiskie, who is temporarily sidelined due to an ankle injury, decided to work on the countertop project first. Tired of his blue speckled laminate kitchen countertop, he wanted a change.

“This kit fit the bill of cost effectiveness, functionality and durability without the high cost of a brand new countertop,” says Zamiskie. “I paid about $112 for the SpreadStone kit. The average cost for a new stone countertop is $70 per square foot, plus labor. This was a no-brainer.”

As a “tip for success,” Zamiskie encourages people to take the time to mask off different areas before starting the countertop kit project. “I don’t know if it’s because of the caution I took in carefully masking different items, but you can’t even tell it’s a coating,” says Zamiskie. “It just looks exactly like a new countertop.”

Once his ankle heals, Zamiskie plans to tackle his outdoor sidewalk project. He’s looking forward to his home exterior enhancing the look of the neighborhood. He’s not the only one.

Another neighbor, Nathan Keller, is also ready for a new walkway. And, he’s convinced Kubecki to apply it for him!

“I really like using the Daich Coatings products, and I’ve got some extra time to help out Nathan,” says Kubecki. “I’ll be adding the SpreadRock product to his front porch and stairs. After I’m finished there, I’m going to use the same product on my own garage floor with a sealer.

“It’s pretty addictive working with these products. I think it’s the quick transformation that really gets me excited. The results are impressive and our neighborhood is looking better all the time!”

