Prepping for Cold Weather Activities - On the House

Will 2020 ever end? That’s the question on the minds of many people who are tired of politics, quarantining and wearing masks. Certainly, the year will come to an end, but not before cold weather and winter chores arrive.

“We’d all like to see 2020 in the rear view mirror,” says Daniel Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development with Scepter™. “But before that happens we have to tackle challenges of late autumn leaves and prepping for cold weather activities.”

To handle the fuel needs of everything from leaf blowers to snow blowers, Marshall reminds both homeowners and business owners to stock up on fresh supplies of gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuels.

“Now is the time to swap out summer fuel for the denser fuels needed for winter weather,” says Marshall. “You don’t want to be caught without fuel when the first snow of the season falls. Generators, heaters, snow plows and other critical equipment require fresh fuel to keep people safe and comfortable.”

Smart Fueling Tips

If you’ve had old fuel stored away for more than six months, make sure to it switch out for new fuel before the winter. All fuels should be kept in sturdy, safe containers.

“We’ve created Scepter™ SmartControl™ kerosene, gas and diesel fuel containers to work reliably in all types of weather,” says Marshall. “These containers are made of five layers of safe high-density polyethylene for durability year-round.”

SmartControl containers feature an innovative spout design that makes it easy to fuel equipment, even in the coldest of weather conditions. The spout provides a clean, fast, and hassle-free pour and helps save fuel for where it’s needed by eliminating messy spills. The user-controlled flow valve, with its flame mitigation device (FMD), makes it easier and safer to direct the amount of fuel being dispensed. And, because the container stores with the spout on, hands always stay clean.

Safety First

For people using diesel-powered generators during the winter months, basic safety precautions should be taken. A generator safety checklist includes items such as remembering to only refuel a generator when the appliance is cold, never place flammable materials near a generator, and avoid closed spaces when operating a generator. OSHA’s safety checklist offers an even more comprehensive guide to safety.

Homeowners depending on kerosene fuel for heating should also take safety precautions. There are several kerosene heater safety checklists and tips sheets available online. They remind people to use the correct grade of kerosene fuel for heaters plus never to refuel heaters indoors.

“Always remember that each type of fuel — gasoline, kerosene and diesel — should have its own specific fuel container,” says Marshall. “For example, kerosene should never be stored in a container previously used to store other liquids.

“Our industry has a universal color identification system for fuels. Red containers are for gasoline, yellow for diesel and blue for kerosene. People should specifically stay with the appropriate colored-container for each fuel and never mix them together.”

No matter what type of fuel is being used, it should be stored in secure, dry locations away from heat sources, pets and easy access to children. And, the FMD should never be removed from the fuel container. A video showcasing proper filling and use of Scepter fuel containers is available on the company’s website.

The rugged SmartControl containers are Made in America and designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. Each product includes child safety locks and a flame mitigation device for added protection.

Recognized by This Old House magazine as a “Top 20 Best New Product of 2019” in the Lawn & Garden category, SmartControl containers are also the recipient of the “Best in Class” Award at the 2018 National Hardware Show. Constructed in the U.S.A. of durable and safe high-density polyethylene, SmartControl containers can be found throughout the U.S. in The Home Depot®, Walmart®, Lowe’s®, AutoZone®, Pep Boys and Northern® Tool + Equipment stores. Visit scepter.com for more information.