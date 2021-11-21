Today's Homeowner Media Acquires "On The House" Media - On the House

Carey Brothers Wrap 35-Year Home Improvement Media Career

Dear Friend,

After 35 years hosting On The House with the Carey Bros., we will hang up our headphones for good on December 31, 2021. Our final radio program will be aired on Saturday, December 25th and our last Tip of the Day will air on December 31st.

Heartfelt thanks to you for welcoming us into your home week in and week out for over 1,800 episodes and 5,000 hours of our program. Thank you for your unwavering support, and for the opportunity to share our passion with you for so many years.

We began our career in local radio, then local TV, and local print. It wasn’t long before all went national, which led to several books and appearances from coast-to-coast and border-to-border. We even landed in the Oval Office with a remote broadcast from the White House!

Our most satisfying memory is knowing that we were an available resource for you and your home improvement woes. Lending a hand to seniors, widows, and young first-time homeowners brought us particular gratification.

We have never taken ourselves too seriously and did our best to dole out advice in a clear and entertaining fashion. We will miss our brotherly banter with you and the wealth of information and tips, which you so generously shared.

It has been a great run, but it’s time to sweep up the sawdust in the studio and workshop one last time; pack up our tools; and take a house full of memories with us.

We will now turn our full attention to our design/build home remodeling company in the San Francisco Bay Area where we have helped to make home improvement dreams come true for over four decades.

We leave you in good hands as our good friend Danny Lipford with Today’s Homeowner Radio steps in to be your one-stop resource for help with your home commencing on January 1, 2022. We have known Danny for many years and consider him to be one of the best in the business. Danny is an accomplished builder and a natural on-air. He has a warm, friendly style and easy-to-listen-to delivery. We are confident that Danny will take good care of the folks that have come to depend on us to help them care for their piece of the Great American Dream. We can’t think of anyone to whom we would rather pass on the torch.

In addition to the vast content created by Danny via his nationally syndicated television show, “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” (in its 24th season), his two-hour, weekly “Today’s Homeowner” Podcast and Radio Show (in its 13th year), and his “Tips for Today’s Homeowner” vignettes, Today’s Homeowner Media will take ownership of our website (onthehouse.com), digital content, social channels and subscribers to create one of the most robust resources for people seeking home improvement advice and information.

“I’m both happy and sad about James and Morris’ decision to hang up their headphones and step down from their 35-year home improvement media career,” said Danny. “They are legends in the business and will be missed! I am glad they’ve enjoyed such a successful run, and grateful that I’m able to carry on their media tradition and legacy. Today’s Homeowner looks forward to featuring their articles, videos, and, hopefully, airing on the many radio stations they’ve earned during their career.”

We invite you to get to know Danny by visiting his website at TodaysHomeowner.com.

If you are one of our trusted affiliate radio stations and are interested in learning more about “Today’s Homeowner” Radio, please contact Vice President of Distribution, Scott Basilotta, at (516) 668-5313, and scottb@todayshomeowner.com. Information and show clips are also available at todayshomeownersyndication.com.

Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year. We wish you and your family peace, joy, good health, and all the best now and in the future.

Morris and James

The Carey Bros.