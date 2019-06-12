Carey Bros. Remodeling Wins NARI Award - On the House

Carey Bros. Remodeling Wins NARI Award

BRENTWOOD, CA – The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) has presented a 2019 NARI Regional Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award to Carey Bros. Remodeling for the historic renovation of a home in Brentwood, Calif. The award, in the category of “Residential Historical Renovation/Restoration $250,000 and Over,” was presented to Morris and Carol Carey during a NARI ceremony in San Diego on April 12, 2019.

The CotY Awards recognize excellence in the remodeling industry. Carey Bros. Remodeling received the award for the restoration of a turn-of-the-20th-century Craftsman-style home. The 604 Second Street renovation included adding approximately 341-square feet to accommodate a third bedroom and new master suite, complete with a second bath and walk-in closet.

“We renovated the entire home, including replacing the severely deteriorated front porch, foundation repairs, adding completely new plumbing, heating and electrical systems, and insulation,” says Morris Carey. “New bathrooms, a fully-remodeled kitchen, and a fully-remodeled laundry were also included in this extensive renovation.”

Where possible, Carey Bros. Remodeling recycled vintage building materials and integrated them into the remodeling project. As a result, the installation of modern appliances and conveniences now meld with the charm and era of the kit-constructed house that reportedly was among the roughly 600 bungalows that heralded from the nearby coal and copper mining communities of the early 1900s.

“We took great pains to stay historically and aesthetically true to this home while still bringing it into this century,” says James Carey, who served as the first president of the California chapter of NARI. “It was important to us to maintain the architectural integrity of the home while giving the owners modern-day conveniences.”

For more information on this project (including photos), visit http://604secondstreet.onthehouse.com.

The Carey Brothers

James Carey and Morris Carey, known as the Carey Bros., are nationally-recognized experts on home building and renovation. They share their 70+ years of experience as award-winning, licensed contractors with millions of people nationwide through a weekly radio program and syndicated newspaper column both titled On The House.

The third-generation contractors hold 33-year broadcast careers in radio and television. They deliver user-friendly, hands-on advice in their radio program and daily radio tip which are carried coast-to-coast weekly via satellite to a rapidly growing network of more than 200 stations. The program is also broadcasted via live remote from home and building expos nationwide.