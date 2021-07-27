Buffalo Rock Brewing “Opens Up” with Haas Garage Doors - On the House

What do you do with a dilapidated six-bay car wash? If you’re Troy Burns and his partners, you turn the facility into a brewery. And, you keep the industrial feel of the structure by adding glass garage doors to the old bay areas.

“We wanted to repurpose the building as much as possible,” says Troy Burns, co-owner of Buffalo Rock Brewing Co. in Waterville, Ohio. “We tossed around the idea of adding windows, but quickly landed on using garage doors instead.

“The six Haas garage doors we selected are the perfect way to highlight both the interior and exterior of this old structure. We want the brewery to be a place where people come to reconnect with each other. These insulated garage doors definitely open up the space when raised. And, we get great natural lighting in the facility that helps us save on electric bills.”

Transformation Time

Brothers Troy and Tim Burns, plus their close friend Brian Wilson, went “all in” to open the new craft brewery in June of 2021. For the past 20 years each of them had experience in home brewing. Following the suggestion of friends, they put a business plan together and started searching for a location.

“We found the old carwash was pretty much the only building in town that would meet all our needs,” says Burns. “It had been idle since 2013, but the structure was still sound. We liked the idea of repurposing everything possible to create an inviting environment.”

Opening Up with Haas Garage Doors

When it came time to select the garage doors, Burns and his partners knew they wanted Haas garage doors. Knowing friends who work at the facility, they understood they could get custom-made doors, made to the highest of standards, to fit the openings at the car wash.

“We chose the CA110i commercial line of narrow aluminum doors to maximize the glass in the garage doors,” says Burns. “There are four of these insulated glass doors used in the front and rear of the building that open up to patios. Then we have two solid insulated Haas doors for operational areas. We filled in those six car wash bays perfectly with these garage doors.”

The owners selected the rugged CA110i garage doors to help them achieve the modern, industrial look of the facility. The narrow line, lightweight door has a small rail profile that gives the clean look of mostly glass. In addition, the garage doors feature half-inch insulated glass. Haas Door created custom sized garage doors to meet the opening sizes in the structure. The company also matched the garage door colors with the rest of the building.

Open for Business

“People immediately comment on the garage doors when they visit,” says Burns. “Most folks come in and say ‘I can’t believe I used to wash my car in this place!’ It’s a fun aspect to the brewery’s design.”

The brewery is named after the Rouche de Boeuf (“Buffalo Rock” in French), a limestone outcrop that forms an island near the center of the Maumee River in Waterville. The owners are naming their brews after local landmark events, people and places. Located just 25 miles from the Haas Door manufacturing location in Wauseon, visitors can find Buffalo Rock Brewing at 345 Anthony Wayne Trail in Waterville, Ohio.

Haas Door is located in Wauseon, Ohio, where the company manufactures steel and aluminum residential and commercial garage doors. For more information, visit HaasDoor.com.