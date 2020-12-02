Best Artificial Trees of 2020 by Trees.Com - On the House

Trees.com, the online authority for hydroponics, gardening advice, product reviews, DIY, and design ideas, has announced the best artificial Christmas trees of 2020. The leading manufacturers and retailers were evaluated based on several key benefits and customer reviews.

The guide highlights three essential features that consumers should consider when shopping for artificial trees. Fake trees that mimic the color and texture of firs, pines, or spruces are more attractive and realistic options. A durable tree with a sturdy metal frame and flexible branches can last up to 10 years. User-friendly features such as a foldable base, collapsible sections, pre-strung lights, and non-allergenic materials are major advantages.

“A lot of consumers opt for a fake tree during the holidays because there’s no maintenance, it’s less likely to trigger allergies, and it can be reused over many years,” says Frederick Johnson, Founder of Trees.com. “This guide takes the guesswork out of choosing a realistic and eye-catching tree.”

Trees.com’s research team assessed over 75 artificial tree retailers and manufacturers, and only 14 were selected for the final list. To access the complete list with in-depth reviews, please visit trees.com/artificial-christmas-trees

14 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2020

1. Balsam Hill – Best Classic Tree — Classic Blue Spruce

2. Balsam Hill – Best Apartment Tree — Fifth Avenue Flatback Tree

3. Best Choice Products – Best Pre-Lit Tree — Pre-Lit Christmas Pine Tree

4. Best Choice Products – Best Value Tree — Premium Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

5. Best Choice Products – Easiest Assembly — Premium Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

6. Best Choice Products – Best Fully Decorated Tree — Pre-Lit Pre-Decorated Spruce Christmas Tree

7. National Tree Company – Most Realistic — “Feel Real” Pre-Lit Carolina Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

8. National Tree Company – Best Narrow Tree — Kingswood Fir Slim

9. National Tree Company – Best White Tree — Winchester White Pine

10. National Tree Company – Best Tree with Snow — Dunhill Fir Tree

11. National Tree Company – Best Tall Tree — Dunhill Fir

12. National Tree Company – Best Outdoor Tree — Artificial Christmas Tree for Entrances

13. Vickerman – Best Upside-Down Tree — Pre-Lit Upside-Down Tree

14. Vickerman – Best Large Tree — Mixed Country Pine