Swapping Out Balusters: An Easy, Impressive Project - On the House

A little change can make a BIG difference. That’s what Liz Roth discovered when she changed out her stairway’s balustrades. Roth, who is sharing her Phoenix home’s renovation on Instagram, turned to L.J. Smith Stair Systems to help transform the look of the central stairway in her farmhouse style house.

After 12 years in their home, the Roth’s style had evolved to a cleaner, more contemporary aesthetic. They decided it was time to replace their ornate balusters in favor of a simpler design with straight balusters.

“That idea blew out the window when we saw the vast and unique selection of balusters offered by L.J. Smith,” says Roth with Desert Decor. “The fresh styles opened our eyes to unique possibilities we hadn’t previously considered.

“Even though we initially thought we wanted just straight balusters, we simply fell in love with the unique Contempo oval design offered by L.J. Smith. As a compromise, we added the Contempo balustrade to soften the straight lines of our square balusters.

“In the end, we went from ornate swirls on our balusters to these wonderful large stand-out ovals.”

To further update the look of their stairway, the Roths had their newel posts and handrail painted black, to match the low sheen black of the new balusters.

“These Contempo balusters have completely modernized our home, giving our stairway a fresh, custom look,” says Roth. “The contrast of the black against our light wood stair treads really sets it off in our home.”

During this project, Roth discovered what many homeowners across America have found out — that swapping out balusters can give new life to a stair system.

“We didn’t have to tear down the stairway and start from scratch to get the look we wanted,” says Roth. “The baluster replacement and stair system painting went quickly and was affordable.

“This project is a great example of how people have choices when it comes to upgrading an existing home. Their styles change. It’s good to know that our stairways can change with those styles!”