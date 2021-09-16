Award Winning Daich Coatings Terrazzo - On the House

Terrazzo™, a decorative granite resurfacer product from Daich Coatings, has won a 2021 Pro Tool Innovation Award in the category of “Paints, Primers and Coatings.”

A diverse panel of judges made up of contractors, construction business owners, tradesmen, and media professionals came together to vote on the most innovative construction and outdoor power equipment industry products in the world. As judging wrapped up for the 9th annual PTIA Awards, 2021 revealed a particularly competitive mix of tools, accessories, fasteners, and other products submitted by some of the top manufacturers from around the world. Here’s what the Pro Tool Innovation Awards judges said about the Terrazzo product:

“Terrazzo was already a solid product as a roll-on decorative resurfacer and now there’s an improved formula. They’ve switched to a finer grade of stone that results in higher durability. It’s a suitable coating for both interior and exterior spaces and has an all-weather rating that can withstand UV, salts, and chemicals in less-than-ideal settings and handles freeze/thaw cycles well. It’s naturally mold and mildew resistant. If you’re going for a granite look for your space, roll on over and pick up Terrazzo Decorative Granite Resurfacer from Daich Coatings.”

After pouring over several hundred power tools, hand tools, fasteners, products, and accessories, PTIA winners were judged and eventually chosen based on a combination of factors. These included innovative features, advanced power delivery, groundbreaking ergonomics, technological advancements, advancements in jobsite safety, and value. This year’s PTIA winners represent the innovation leaders in the construction industry with recognition for having best-in-class products that are truly ahead of their time.

This year, 89 different manufacturers and brands submitted over 470 products in dozens of categories for a chance to take home a 2021 Pro Tool Innovation Award.

“This is our 9th year hosting the PTIA Awards and we continue to be amazed at the level of innovation revealed through manufacturers’ relentless pursuit of innovation,” said Clint DeBoer, Executive Director of the Pro Tool Innovation Awards. “Bold technology and advanced features dominated new construction technology with advances that resulted in never-before-seen products. While average products see incremental change, Pro Tool Innovation Award winners truly distinguish themselves in the industry and deserve particular recognition.”

Earlier in 2021 Daich Coatings introduced the revitalized line of Terrazzo™ stone coatings for concrete, masonry, linoleum, vinyl and tile surfaces. The new formula offers a heavier stone filling for higher durability. The decorative granite resurfacer comes in six pre-mixed colors, including Silverado, Pearl Grey, Moonscape, Café, Glacier and Tangiers.

Self-priming Terrazzo can be applied in both indoor and outdoor settings. While ideal for a basement or garage floor, the product also does extremely well when subjected to the elements. That’s why all-weather Terrazzo can be applied to walkways, porches, pool decks and patios.

Tested for water, salt, chemical, impact and abrasion resistance, Terrazzo is long-lasting in any environment. The real stone coating also resists hot tire pick up, plus mold and mildew. Terrazzo is U/V brittle resistant and beautifully handles freeze and thaw conditions.

Made with real stone, a gallon of Terrazzo covers up to 60 square feet of surface space. Two coats are recommended (a few hours apart) for a beautiful granite finish.

Terrazzo, along with other Daich Coatings primers and decorative concrete products, are available online at Lowe’s® or at daichcoatings.com.