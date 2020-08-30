All-Glass Garage Doors Trending High for Homeowners - On the House

Sleek with a contemporary flair, designer-style garage doors that maximize light flow through all-glass panels are currently trending high with homeowners. Available with a variety of options from Haas Door, the stylish doors are accented with coordinating rails and stiles in woodgrains, anodized colors and powder coated colors.

“From coast to coast, and everywhere in between, we are getting an increased number of requests for all-glass garage doors,” says Jeffrey Nofziger, president of Haas Door from Wauseon, Ohio. “People like the style of these garage doors. The all-glass design increases a home’s curb appeal but can still provide privacy for the homeowners.”

Matching Garage Door to Entry Door

To add distinction to his home exterior, Chris Keller selected unique Spiced Walnut powder coated rails and stiles for his RA360i garage door. Tempered dark gray glass provides a distinctive look to his garage door. And, the woodgrain elements of the garage door complement the home’s entry door … a strong curb appeal trend in today’s marketplace.

“We were looking for something special in a garage door that would distinguish our house from others in the neighborhood,” says Keller, a resident of Northbrook, Ill. “We looked at more traditional garage doors, but fell in love with the all-glass Haas Door option as soon as we saw it.”

“The dark gray glass reflects sunlight well during the day, and you cannot see anything inside the garage. At night, with a light on, you can only make out shapes. The glass gives us the privacy we desired while making the front of the house stand out with design appeal.”

The team at Ralph Bradley Corp. installed the garage door at the Keller residence. The homeowner was pleased with the promptness and level of service he received from them. “The Ralph Bradley installers were experienced and efficient,” says Keller. “We have every confidence that the Haas Door garage door they installed will last a very long time and will increase the value of our home.”

Focal Point: All-Glass Garage

Far across the country in Anchorage, Alaska, Gary Boss also selected an all-glass door from Haas Door. For Boss, it was part of a full home remodel.

“We drove around town and found a glass garage door that really impressed us,” says Boss. “We liked the clean aluminum/glass look. We decided right then and there we wanted it.”

Door Systems of Alaska installed the large RA360i Haas Door garage door with frosted glass. Clear anodized aluminum rails and stiles were used to complement the home’s exterior. The new garage door is a highlight of the curb appeal aspect of the home’s remodel, which was featured in Alaska Home magazine in 2019.

“The last thing we wanted was the loss of privacy in our garage,” says Boss. “But it’s just the opposite. We gain light through the frosted glass, while protecting our privacy. It’s like having double lighting in the garage!

“Most importantly, this door is durable. We had some snow last winter. My truck slid and crashed into the garage door. Much to our amazement not one glass pane was broken. We had the door realigned by the Door Systems of Alaska team. In less than an hour the garage door was functioning perfectly again. That really shows how durable the Haas Door systems are!”

Side-by-Side All-Glass Garages

In Evansville, Ind., homeowner Jeff Wolfe was tired of his boring, blank-looking garage doors. A car collector with four side-to-side garages on his home, Wolfe wanted something with more “pop” for his garage doors.

“I first saw this all-glass style of garage door in Marco Island, Fla.,” says Wolfe. “The transformation is impressive. I love the look and they give me privacy. On a scale of 1 to 10, these doors are a BIG 10!”

Evansville Garage Doors, which has worked with Wolfe in the past, installed the four CA110 garage doors on the home. Each door features tempered frosted glass with black anodized rails and stiles. The glass was placed in every panel section of the stylish garage doors.

“I run a business with several large garages,” says Wolfe, owner of Wolfe’s Auto Auctions. “When the need arises in the future for more garage doors, I’ll definitely return to Evansville Garage Doors. And, I’ll certainly be considering Haas Door products!”

Haas Door is located in Wauseon, Ohio, where the company manufactures steel and aluminum residential and commercial garage doors. The family-owned company holds memberships in IDA and DASMA, and produces products that are sold throughout North America. For more information on Haas Door, visit www.HaasDoor.com.