Adding Rustic Shelves Around the Home - On the House

As homeowners embrace DIY projects during quarantine times, several top influencers have already discovered the fast home improvement project with big payback: adding Rustic Shelves. Ideal for any room in the home, the easy-to-install floating shelves from Ornamental Moulding & Millwork can be ordered online with delivery right to your door.

To create an open feeling in her kitchen, influencer Taryn Whiteaker added multiple sets of floating shelves. She chose the black metal strap look on the shelves to complement the overall black and white design of her farmhouse style kitchen.

“If you’ve ever wanted to take down cabinets and put open shelving in, it’s honestly one of the easiest DIY projects to do,” says Whiteaker, who provides step-by-step installation details on her blog site. “The detail on the shelves is absolutely gorgeous. This is honestly one of the most effortless DIY projects to do. It was so much easier than I ever thought.”

The lightweight shelves stand 4-3/4-inches tall and have a depth of seven inches. The Ambrosia Maple Rustic Shelf has oblong and gray hued bores running with the grain of the wood for designer appeal. The mantel shelves come in two versions: with and without black wrought iron decorative trim, and are available in three-, four-, five- and six-foot lengths.

Shelves for Every Room

“Our guest bedroom/office has been a work in progress, but one of the projects that made a huge impact in the room was the decision to install floating wood shelves from Ornamental Moulding & Millwork,” says Heather Bien. “I stained the two shelves to match an antique trunk in the room. This was such an easy project!”

Stepping out of the bedroom and taking the shelves into the family room, influencer Ashley Wells-Medford and her husband added 6-foot long floating shelves to a bare wall.

“The possibilities for utilizing these unique shelves are endless,” says Wells-Medford with Daily Mom. “This fast project transformed the look of the room. Each shelf comes with a mounting cleat, wall screws, finish nails and instruction sheet. There’s also a step-by-step video included on the manufacturer’s website.”

Small Effort, Big Impact

One of the biggest room transformations with floating shelves comes from influencer Mindy Parisi. She changed the entire look of her dining room by adding six shelves with black metal strapping.

“This room seemed so ‘bare’ with just a large clock on the wall,” says Parisi, with Finding Silver Linings. “By installing three shelves on each side of the clock we were able to give the room a warmer look.

“I love the rustic feel of these chunky shelves. The iron-looking details match perfectly with the other iron accents in our home, specifically the chandelier in the dining area where the shelves live. This is a great home improvement project. The room is now transformed into a completely customized space that fits our needs.”

Available nationwide through Lowe’s®, The Home Depot® and Wayfair®, the Ambrosia Maple Rustic Mantel Shelves are Made in America.

Ornamental Moulding & Millwork, a NOVO Building Products Company, manufactures a wide array of decorative wood mouldings and accessories. The industry’s leading manufacturer and distributor of mouldings, stair parts, doors and specialty millwork, Ornamental Moulding & Millwork is based in Archdale, N.C. For more information, visit www.ornamental.com or call 1-800-779-1135.