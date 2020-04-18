Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - Show Notes - On the House

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood!

Because people are making masks for each other.

People are banding together and putting bears in their windows for scavenger hunts for kids!

There’s an app, we discuss on today’s show, that helps store your neighbor’s stuff for a little extra cash if you’re tight on cash right now.

If there’s a problem, people band together to solve it, so even through all the bad, it makes for a beautiful day in the neighborhood!

We spoke with Joseph Woodbury, CEO of “NEIGHBOR,” the app that lets your extra, unused space become someone else’s storage unit.

We discuss a lot of things about the app, it’s algorithm, and how it can help you in this time of COVID19. To learn more about Neighbor visit their website at https://www.neighbor.com/ or give them a callat 801-653-0264

Is Your Home Safe?

Our homes and our health are closely related. Since we are confined at home, why not make your home safer!

Make sure the numerals for your address are clearly visible from the street.

Keep important phone numbers – including police, fire, poison control and emergency services – near the telephone, and be sure to write in large, easy-to-read print.

Water leaks can cause serious damage to your home and your health – identify the cause of any leak and fix it promptly.

Set your water heater no hotter than 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep first aid supplies well-stocked and easily accessible.

Electrical Safety

Do not place cords where they can be a tripping hazard and never place cords under rugs or carpets.

Do not drape cords over space heaters, radiators or other hot surfaces .

If possible, avoid using extension cords. Never overload outlets , extension cords or power strips.

Use safety plugs to cover unused electrical outlets.

Install ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) electrical receptacles in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Fire Safety

Have an ABC-rated fire extinguisher on every floor of the house , especially in or near the kitchen.

Be sure that everyone in the house knows how to properly operate fire extinguishers.

Have your heating system checked once a year.

Have your chimney and flue inspected once a year.

Never leave a space heater, halogen lamp or open flame unattended . Do not keep any of these items close to curtains or other flammable materials.

Make sure that all lamps and fixtures are equipped with bulbs having wattage equal to or less than the manufacturer’s suggestion .

Clean the clothes dryer’s lint trap after each use. Never run the dryer when no one is home.

Do not leave clutter on the floor – it is both a fire and a tripping hazard .

Make sure the dryer vents outside with a metal duct and an unobstructed air flow.

Make sure water heaters, furnaces and space heaters that produce carbon monoxide vent outside.

Here are some unexpected uses for car wax that will make your life easier

Make a trip to the garage and grab that humble can of car wax and get ready for some creative ways to use it that might surprise you and make housekeeping a breeze!

Fog-Free Mirrors Prevent your bathroom mirror from fogging up after a hot shower with car wax! Apply a small amount of car wax to the mirror, let it dry, then buff with a soft dry cloth .

Fight Mildew First clean your tiles, shower wall, or shower door with your regular cleaner. Then apply a layer of car wax to the inside and outside of your shower door and buff with a clean, dry cloth to prevent mildew growth. You’ll only need to reapply about once a year!

Fight Fingerprints If you own stainless steel kitchen appliances, consider using car wax to clean them instead of a surface cleaner. Simply apply a light coat of car wax to the appliance, and buff clean to repel fingerprints and smudges.

Patio Furniture Protection Apply a coat of car wax to metal, plastic or molded furniture to protect and add shine. They’ll last a lot longer with the added protection of the wax, which could save you a lot of money over time!

Shiny, Spot-Free Fixtures Rubbing car wax onto your bathroom and kitchen metal fixtures will help keep them shiny and help prevent water spots. After applying the wax, buff it to a shine with a microfiber cloth .

Keep Snow From Sticking When it’s time to clear the driveway and sidewalks after a snowstorm, apply two coats of car wax to your shovel before you begin. This will stop snow from sticking to it, making shoveling the walk so much easier. (If you use a snow blower, wax the inside of the chute for the same benefit!)

Easy to Clean Backsplash If you wax your backsplash tiles behind your stove and sink, grease will wipe right off with almost no effort .

Prevent Metal Corrosion Mailboxes, doorknockers , and outdoor light fixtures are all subjected to the elements, which can lead to corrosion over time. You can fend off the elements by treating your outdoor fixtures with car wax!

Cure For Sticky Doors & Windows Rub a small dab of car wax onto the tracks of sliding closet doors, drawers and windows to help them open and close more smoothly.

Shine Leather Shoes Car wax works great on patent leather shoes. It keeps them looking great, and makes them much easier to wipe clean.

S hine Your Stove Clean your stovetop and apply a layer of car wax once a month to create a clear barrier that makes cleaning up a breeze! Burnt on food and grease wipe off easily, and it will stay shiny for weeks.



NEW RULE: Put the Seat Back Down!

There’s One Easy Bathroom Habit That Can Help Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

Now that scientists know COVID-19 can spread through both respiratory droplets and oral transmission, thorough, routine hand washing has never been more important. But there’s another precaution we should all be taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus: closing the lid before flushing the toilet.

In a phenomenon known as “toilet plume,” bodily fluids can escape from the toilet into the air and spread disease, according to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. That means when you step into the bathroom after someone else used it, you could be at risk of catching an illness just by breathing, or touching a nearby surface like the toilet paper holder.

Bring a little bit of nature indoors while you’re staying in! Here’s a list of Houseplants That Naturally Clean Air

Formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene — even the names of toxins found in the air sound sinister. But did you know that there’s a natural solution to cleaning these harmful contaminants from your home? Here’s a simple way to launch an attack: Fill your house with the right houseplants and they’ll do the work for you. These plants are ready to do battle, beautifully.

ENGLISH IVY

Perhaps you know English ivy (Hedera helix) as a destructive outdoor species that climbs your home and rips off your gutters. But this fast-growing vine with its attractive waxy leaves behaves better indoors. And wow, does it help clear the air. According to scientific testing by NASA, it removes xylene, found in tobacco smoke and car exhaust. It also takes down vast percentages of the airborne mold. Place your English ivy where it will get some direct sunlight every day. Water it when it gets dry, and offer it an occasional misting.

SPIDER PLANT

Anyone allergic to common dust needs to get some spider plants in the house. Spider plants (C_hlorophytum comosum_) are those “helicopter” plants with long, trailing skirts of leaves. They grow baby plants at the tip of long, pale, drooping stems. Spider plants are easy to grow, requiring only indirect light and occasional watering, although they are extremely forgiving of neglect. This attractive, fast-growing plant can take out 90 percent of the toxins in your indoor air in just a couple days. The leaves also absorb mold and allergens as well as formaldehyde and carbon monoxide.

PARLOR PALM

Bring the tropics into your home with the feathery leaves of the parlor palm (Chamaedorea elegans). As palms go, this one is fairly small at three to four feet, with upright stalks drooping slightly as they rise. According to NASA, this is a clean-air plant with great air-purifying abilities, clearing out benzene and trichloroethylene. Place it in indirect light and mist it regularly.

PEACE LILLY

The peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii) is one of the few houseplants to bloom indoors and also one of the few to best the air-scrubbing capability of the English ivy. With pure white flowers that look like sea shells and shiny, lush oval leaves, the peace lily brings a summer feeling into your house all year long. One of the best plants for removing formaldehyde, it also removes every substance that English ivy scrubs from the air, plus ammonia, found in fertilizers and window cleaners. All your peace lily asks for is low light and a drink when its leaves droop.

ALOE VERA

Aloe vera (Aloe vera) is an easy-to-grow succulent. Its lightly speckled, spiny leaves are packed with a gel that soothes cuts, scrapes, and sunburns. Aloe doesn’t need much to grow happily to two feet tall, just extremely well-draining soil and a sunny location. Think of this plant as a machine that monitors your home’s air quality. If your air contains harmful chemicals like benzene, the aloe’s leaves develop brown spots.

RUBBER PLANT

The thick, leathery leaves of rubber plants (Ficus elastica) are powerful air purifiers. The plant is almost foolproof, thriving in dry soil and dim lighting. It’s also great if you’re looking to cultivate a large plant, as it can grow taller than you, and even touch the ceiling. Rubber plants strip the formaldehyde from the atmosphere in your home.

SNAKE PLANT OR MOTER IN LAW’S TONGUE

If the idea of an air-cleaning plant that thrives on neglect inspires you, another one to try is snake plant, also called mother-in-law’s tongue (Sansevieria trifasciata__). It is an evergreen plant with stiff, knife-life leaves growing vertically from a type of rosette. The spiky leaves are dark green, slightly variegated with yellow, and can grow to four feet tall. It likes moderate or bright light, but otherwise is undemanding. It goes to work at night absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. It also scrubs the air of all the major pollutants, including benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and xylene.

CHINESE EVERGREEN

Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema commutatum) is a handsome houseplant with large, variegated leaves (up to two feet long) on short stems. It also cleans tough air, tackling benzene and formaldehyde. It’s another low-care houseguest, growing happily in low-light areas.

BOSTON FERN

The green fronds of a Boston fern (Nephrolepsis exaltata) arch gracefully from their container. But this popular houseplant doubles as a highly efficient air scrubber. Ferns rule when it comes to removing formaldehyde, stripping more from the air than any other plant and breaking it down in its root system. But that’s not all: Boston ferns also take out other indoor air pollutants, like gasoline exhaust components benzene and xylene. Give these beauties indirect light, consistently moist soil, and weekly misting.

PHILODENDRONS

Heart-leaf philodendrons (Philodendron hederaceum var. oxycardium) are vining, green-leafed plants that make gorgeous hanging baskets with the slender stems and valentine-leaves spilling out below. These are tops for removing formaldehyde from the air, a chemical found in paper bags, waxed paper, and paper towels.

For you, and the safety of those in your community, please stay inside!

