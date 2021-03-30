5 Products Contractors Need to Know About - On the House

Adding value to a project. Making life easier. Using products with payback. These are the three of the top concerns for builders, remodelers and contractors when tackling a project. Five different manufacturers now offer unique products that accomplish these goals.

Product #1 ~ SpreadStone® Textured Stone Coating

Completely transform a concrete surface with a real stone coating that resists cracks, impact, abrasions and chemicals. For the authentic look of tile or natural stone, SpreadStone® Textured Stone Coating is a complete solution.

Available in quart, gallon and 5-gallon containers, the pre-mixed real stone coating is versatile for both interior and exterior applications. Comes in 11 decorative colors. The coating can be applied with a trowel or squeegee and resists water, ultraviolet rays, salt, hot-tire pick-up, along with freeze/thaw. Installation video shows easy application. Manufacturer : Daich Coatings.

Product #2 ~ Decorative Glass Shower Window

When creating a new bathroom for a client, bring natural light into the shower with a Decorative Glass Shower Window. Available in a 4’ x 1’ size, the transom windows are especially made for the wet shower environment and feature mold- and mildew-resistance. Each window is double-paned with insulated tempered safety glass filled with argon gas for energy efficiency.

Decorative designs include Mission and Prairie styles, which can be ordered fixed or operable, solving both privacy and ventilation challenges. Designs are created using a silk screening process on the interior pane of glass, complemented by a privacy texture on the exterior pane of glass. Heavy duty vinyl frames resist chipping, peeling and color fade. Manufacturer : Hy-Lite

Product #3 ~ Metal Panel System

Pre-assembled panels in the Linear Collection Metal Panel System make it easy for contractors to create elegant stairways with a clean “welded” appearance. The modular system includes fast-install spacer newels, panel posts, square nose designed treads and handrails.

Linear Metal Panels are pre-built to fit and only require a few screw holes drilled for installation. A special easy-install feature of the system is that no glue is needed, no sanding, no code issues, no drilling of baluster holes, no marking and or cutting to fit. Plus, every rake and level panel is predrilled on the top rung and comes with screws for easy attachment to the handrail. Screws are also included for the bottom of each panel for flush mount or curb wall installations.

The unique stairway system features a simplified installation process for open tread stairways, kneewall stairways and level run applications. Seven-level run panels are available to meet rail heights of three different sizes with five-rake panel widths available. Manufacturer : L.J. Smith® Stair Systems

Product #4 ~ Craftsman Crosshead

The time-saving Craftsman Crosshead instantly upgrades the look of interior doors, windows and cased openings. The one-piece pre-built crosshead arrives factory-primed and ready for painting. Installation takes less than 10 minutes.

The lightweight Craftsman Crosshead is made of Poplar and is available in sizes to fit doorway and window widths of 24-, 28-, 30-, 32- and 36-inches. At 5-1/4 inches tall, the single piece allows builders and remodelers to quickly add Craftsman style to any room without the hassles of creating a multi-piece crosshead. Manufacturer : Ornamental Decorative Millwork

Product #5 ~ Scepter™ Duramax Rolling Fuel Container

Make refueling on the jobsite easier than ever with the Scepter™ Duramax rolling fuel container. The rugged 14-gallon wheeled unit is ideal for safely fueling up gas-powered tools, generators and tractors.